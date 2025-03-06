What would DeMarcus Lawrence's free agent contract look like for Cowboys?
One of the key decisions coming up this offseason for the Dallas Cowboys is what to do with long-time franchise stalwart edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who is set to become a free agent in the coming days.
Among the options for Dallas will of course be whether or not to bring back Lawrence for another season, or let him walk and find a home with a new team. He could even perhaps find his way to a contender, so he has a chance at finally bringing home a Super Bowl title.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 mock drafts nearing consensus with 2 top prospects
So how much would Lawrence cost on the open market should he indeed hit free agency?
According to Sports Illustrated, he would command a one-year $5 million deal - a very reasonable and affordable contract for whichever team might be interested in his services.
"Lawrence is a good player, but he has a few factors working against him," SI.com wrote. "At 32 years old, he’s on the back end of his career, but also has 61.5 career sacks. Considering his age and current injury, along with not having double-digit sacks since 2018, a one-year deal with incentives makes sense after playing only four games this past season."
MORE: Cowboys perfect WR2 for Brian Schottenheimer’s offense just became available
Regardless of where Lawrence ends up, the team that acquires him will get one of the top pass-rushing talents in the NFL. Last season before his year ending injury, Lawrence came out of the gates hot, racking up three sacks in just four games, alongside 14 tackles, four tackles for loss and five hits.
Instead, the only questions surrounding him will be whether or not he is able to return from this injury at his top form, and stay healthy throughout the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries