Cowboys could form dominant pass rush duo with recently released Pro Bowl DE

After restructuring a few contracts, the Cowboys should consider signing this recently released AFC Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Ali Jawad

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cast your mind back to the 2016 NFL Draft where the Dallas Cowboys found themselves clutching the golden ticket of the fourth overall pick.

The team pounced on Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott who became a running nightmare for opposing defenses over his first four seasons.

Just one pick before, Elliott’s national championship winning Buckeye teammate heard his name called in defensive end Joey Bosa to the Los Angeles Chargers who were still in San Diego at the time.

Joey Bosa
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Joey Bosa reacts to sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook during the first quarter of the Big Ten championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

One will never know if the Cowboys would have drafted Bosa that night in Chicago had he been available at the fourth pick, but now, fast-forward nine years later, they have a chance to sign him as a free agent.

On Wednesday night, the Chargers parted ways with the five-time Pro Bowl defender after nine seasons playing on the West Coast for financial reasons, as the team will save $25 million in cap space per Spotrac.

During his time in Los Angeles, Bosa played in 107 games, recording 343 tackles, 72 sacks, and 17 forced fumbles.

Joey Bosa
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite his dominance, injuries over the past three seasons have likely also played a key role in his release. Between 2022 and 2024, the veteran end was limited to just 28 games, during which he recorded only 14 sacks.

The Cowboys should consider the recent free agent, who can provide the defensive front with a proven disruptor and a strong presence opposite All-Pro Micah Parsons, creating a dynamic pass-rushing duo.

A signing as such would also greatly benefit Bosa, as Parsons' ability to command double teams could create more one-on-one opportunities.

Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Furthermore, at 29, he represents a younger alternative to free agent DeMarcus Lawrence, who will be 33 at the start of next season should the Cowboys choose to retain him.

Dallas created $56.6 million in cap space this week by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The 2025 NFL Free Agency period begins March 12 with the legal tampering period just two days prior.

