Former top Cowboys assistant in mix for Deion Sanders' Colorado football staff
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is still waiting for his next gig after being replaced by Matt Eberflus on Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff, but the wait could soon be over.
During Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, this week, Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders said he's "waiting" to hear from Zimmer about joining the Buffs' staff.
Coach Prime also revealed he has reached out to former NFL quarterback and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys legend visits Deion Sanders at Big 12 Media Days
"Praying Byron Lefwich and Mike Zimmer do the right thing," Sanders said.
Since taking over at the University of Colorado, Sanders has done a great job at adding former NFL players and coaches to his staff, which has paid off with recruiting.
MORE: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons named top 3 NFL EDGE in coaches, execs rankings
Zimmer would also bring a level of discipline to the Colorado defense, that the Cowboys benefitted from last season, ranking last in the league for first downs given up by penalty.
What Zimmer's exact role in Colorado would be remains to be seen, but there is no denying he could make an immediate impact.
We'll have to see how everything plays out for Coach Prime in Colorado as they prepare for the upcoming season, which kicks off on August 29 in Boulder against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the top players in Dallas Cowboys' history
Ranking the NFC east uniforms after Commanders’ new alternate unveiling
Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
Dallas Cowboys rookie predicted to make Day 1 impact on offense
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc