Is Sean McDermott a possible Cowboys defensive coordinator candidate?

After moving on from Matt Eberflus earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are still looking for their new defensive coordinator. As they potentially wait for the NFL playoffs to end for one of their top candidates, another possibility might have become available.

The NFL world was surprised on Monday when the Buffalo Bills decided to move on from head coach Sean McDermott after nine years. McDermott had eight winning seasons with the Bills, but his inability to get to the Super Bowl led to his dismissal.

McDermott has made it clear he wishes to coach again, and there are several head coaching positions still available. That said, some of the top positions have already been filled. For that reason, McDermott might want to spend 2026 as a defensive coordinator, rebuild himself as a defensive mastermind, and then have his choice of jobs in 2027.

If that's the case, could the Cowboys decide to kick the tires on McDermott?

Sean McDermott has an impressive resume

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

McDermott rose to prominence as a defensive assistant under legendary coordinator Jim Johnson with the Philadelphia Eagles. He replaced him in 2009 before joining the Carolina Panthers in 2011 as their defensive coordinator.

During his tenure in Carolina, McDermott masterminded a defense that went 15-1 in 2015 and made it to the Super Bowl. That led to his selection as the Buffalo head coach in 2017, a job he held until this week.

While in Buffalo, McDermott went 98-50, which is the second most wins in franchise history behind the legendary Marv Levy. He was able to put together some excellent defenses, even boasting the top pass defense in 2025 despite multiple injuries throughout the year.

If he would be interested in a job, it could make sense for Dallas to meet with McDermott. While Brian Schottenheimer has been zeroing in on up-and-coming coaches, McDermott could make everyone happy.

He would give Schottenheimer someone who has proven he can slow down the opposing team's aerial attack while giving Jerry Jones an experienced coach, which is what he craves. Of course, this is only possible if McDermott doesn't land a head coaching gig, which seems likely given his success with the Bills.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

