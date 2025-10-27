Cowboys CB among NFL's top rookie performers in Week 8 despite Denver disaster
The Dallas Cowboys' defense returned to a full-fledged disaster unit in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, just one week removed from showing fans a small glimmer of hope.
Dallas was shredded by Jaxson Dart and the Broncos' offense, with Dart tossing four touchdown passes and running back J.K. Dobbins recording 111 yards on just 15 carries. It was an embarrassing performance from Matt Eberflus' defense.
When a team performs as poorly as the Cowboys did on Sunday afternoon, you have to look for some silver lining. For the Cowboys, that came in the form of rookie cornerback Trikweze Bridges, who had one of the defense's lone highlights of the day.
Bridges recorded four tackles, two passes defensed, and one interception, which was the team's lone turnover of the day.
On Monday, The 33rd Team shared its top non-quarterback rookie performances of the week, and Bridges was among those who earned a nod.
With All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs sidelined for at least a month after landing on injured reserve, there will be more opportunities for Bridges to make an impact on the coaching staff.
Considering how poorly the secondary has performed, simply being competent in coverage will be enough to stand out.
Bridges Stands Out In Troubled Waters
Bridges entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL draft. Bridges began his college career at the University of Oregon before playing his final year at Florida.
After being waived by the Chargers as part of their final roster cuts, he was claimed by the Cowboys 24 hours later and is now getting his opportunity to shine.
There's no guarantee that Bridges can become a reliable role player for the Cowboys, but he's off to a good start, and as long as he continues to make plays when he's on the field, those opportunities will only grow.
