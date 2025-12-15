Cowboys lose Swiss Army Knife offensive weapon vs Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys are essentially fighting to keep their 2025 season alive against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. In a closely contested game, the Cowboys are trailing 31-23 in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

The offense has struggled to finish drives throughout the contest. It didn't help that a pair of starters went down in the first half, with running back Javonte Williams and offensive lineman Tyler Smith both spending time on the sideline.

MORE: Cowboys key starter suffers injury during first quarter vs. Vikings

Williams and Smith were ultimately able to return to the game, but another member of Dallas' offense will be unavailable for at least the remainder of the night.

Cowboys Take A Hit In The Offensive Backfield

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) runs against Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With three seconds remaining in the second quarter, Brandon Aubrey connected on a 37-yard field goal to tie the game at 17. On the ensuing kickoff, fullback Hunter Luepke took a shot as the contest went into halftime.

According to team reporter Tommy Yarrish, Luepke has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion. He'll have to enter the protocol.

Prior to leaving the game, Luepke rushed three times for 16 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards. He saw increased playing time while Williams was in the injury tent.

MORE: Trevon Diggs injury update leaves door open for Cowboys return

Luepke has displayed his versatility in the backfield throughout the season, making plays as a receiver and bringing hard-nosed effort as a blocker.

In 14 appearances, he's caught ten passes for 77 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 yards on the ground.

The 25-year-old joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Earlier this season, he inked a two-year/$7.5 million extension to stay in Dallas.

Luepke will have to progress swiftly over the next few days to return next weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke runs with the ball as Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future