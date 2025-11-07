Cowboy Roundup: Remembering Marshawn Kneeland, tributes pour out around sports world
It's a somber Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys organization and NFL world is still in mourning following the unexpected and tragic news that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland passed away on Thursday at just 24 years old.
The gut-wrenching news broke in the morning and heartbreaking details were to follow.
Tributes poured out throughout the day from Kneeland's current and former teammates and coaches who were trying to come to terms with the shocking news.
MORE: Former Cowboys QB calls Brian Schottenheimer right coach for Dallas after tragedy
Dallas honored Kneeland on Thursday afternoon with a tribute on the video board outside of team headquarters, The Star in Frisco, Texas. The videoboard showed the team's official statement about Kneeland's death, along with a black and white photo of the former second-round pick.
On Thursday night, the tributes continued throughout the sports world.
MORE: Micah Parsons reacts to 'lil brother' Marshawn Kneeland's shocking death
The NFL also honored Kneeland before Thursday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos kicked off Week 10, holding a moment of silence for the former second-round pick.
The Dallas Stars showed their support for their fellow Dallas team with a moment of silence at the American Airlines Center before their game against the Anaheim Ducks.
MORE: Dak Prescott breaks silence on Marshawn Kneeland death with powerful message
Dallas showed a photo of Kneeland on the jumbotron, and lit the team's star logo up in blue and white.
These difficult moments remind you of the humanity of sports and bring everyone together. It's a reminder that the athletes behind the helmets are human, and that no matter what happens on the playing field, there is real life away from the game and you never know what anyone is going through.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
MORE: Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares powerful words on 'brother' Marshawn Kneeland's death
Fans pay tribute to Marshawn Kneeland at The Star
KCEN-6 local news visited The Star following Kneeland's passing and met with some fans at the facility who were paying tribute to the late defensive end in a touching segment.
MORE: Marshawn Kneeland's agent 'shattered' in heart-wrenching note on Cowboys DE's death
Cowboys Quick Hits
Check out some of the top Cowboys stories and headlines from Thursday, November 6, below.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Predicting every Cowboys game in the second half of 2025 NFL season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland cause of death confirmed by officials
Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with special tribute outside The Star
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries