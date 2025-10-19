Dallas Cowboys starting LB exits Week 7 vs Commanders early with leg injury
The Dallas Cowboys are currently playing one of the best halves they have had during the 2025 season.
The offense is on fire, and the defense is showing life during their Week 7 matchup with the Washington Commanders.
However, nothing is ever perfect with the Cowboys. Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. exited the game in the second quarter with an injury. It appeared that Murray was having some issues with his right leg as he was being helped into the medical tent.
The Cowboys are already without Trevon Diggs, Juanyeh Thomas, and Marshawn Kneeland, coming into this one.
Luckily, Murray appeared to be moving well when he exited the injury tent.
However, there is no word on whether he will be able to return to the game.
Murray has appeared in every game this season with the Cowboys. While he isn't known for his sack numbers, Murray has made his presence known on a defense that has struggled out of the gate.
Although the defense has looked completely different at the start of this game. The Cowboys' defense has allowed just eight points halfway through the second quarter.
Entering Week 7, Murray has tallied 42 total tackles, two runs stuffed, and pass defensed.
