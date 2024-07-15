Ranking the NFC East return specialists from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. The division has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting 2024 campaign.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the best return specialists in the division.
4. Washington Commanders
Jamison Crowder was the Commanders punt return specialist last season and he should have that responsibility again this year. He doesn't put up gaudy numbers but he has sure hands and is a great depth piece at wide receiver. Crowder isn't the return threat he once was but his longest return last season went for 61 yards showing that he's still got it.
As far as kick returning goes Dax Milne is currently the only player on their roster with real experience returning kickoffs. However, he missed last season due to injury and will need to show his capabilities as a reciever in camp in order to make a more talented roster in 2024 .
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles will likely be rolling with wide receiver Britain Covey as their primary return specialist this season. Covey returned all of the Eagles punts last year while Boston Scott returned most of the kicks. After Scott's departure Covey is poised to take over the role as kick returner.
Last season, Covey averaged 14.4 yards per punt return, with his longest going for 54 yards. Covey also returned one kick last season, netting a total of 30 yards. The Eagles added some players with return capabilities, but given Covey's numbers last season, he should still be a lock for the Eagles' roster.
2. New York Giants
After signing Isaiah McKenzie in the off-season, he is likely to become the Giants' primary return specialist, with the possibility of Gunner Olszewski returning punts. However, McKenzie offers more as a receiver, and I would not be surprised if they decided to cut Olszewski.
McKenzie, heading into his 9th NFL season, has career averages of 8.91 yards per punt return and 22.57 yards per kick return. While his averages are not extraordinary, he has made many big plays in the return game, including one punt returned for a touchdown.
1. Dallas Cowboys
Since coming over from the USFL, Turpin has been an exciting return man for the Cowboys the past two seasons. Turpin often galvanized the Cowboys' offense with huge returns, putting the Cowboys in excellent field position.
After returning two kicks for touchdowns in the 2022 preseason, fans are still waiting for his first touchdown return in the regular season. With the new return rule, Turpin has a great shot at getting his first score this year.