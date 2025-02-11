Cowboy Roundup: Super Bowl Blueprint, Dallas draws o-line inspiration from rival
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The dust is still settling from the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, so expect to continue hearing and seeing chants of "Fly Eagles, Fly."
Despite watching the division rival steamroll Kansas City to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, Dallas has been hard at work and continued making high-profile additions to Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff as the team aims to reload for the 2025 NFL season.
Ken Dorsey is the latest addition to the staff, bringing another offensive mind into the mix.
The coaching staff has taken shape and shows a lot of promise for what the Cowboys hope will be a bounce-back campaign, but they'll have to bring in some new talent in free agency and the NFL Draft to round things out.
While we wait to see what is next on the Cowboys front, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web.
The Super Bowl Blueprint
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the Cowboys can make a Super Bowl run by following a four-step blueprint.
Cowboys draw o-line inspiration from division rival
The Cowboys have a lot of areas the team can improve for the 2025 season, and one is along the offensive line where they can draw inspiration from the Philadelphia Eagles after their Super Bowl run.
Cowboys Quick Hits
