Dolphins Camp: Day 15 Practice Report
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Wednesday in a light practice in advance of the joint session with the Washington Commanders on Thursday,
Attendance report at Dolphins practice: Not practiciong were WR Tyreek Hill, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., RB Raheem Mostert, RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Jaylen Waddle, TE Tanner Conner, TE Jody Fortson Jr., TE Jonnu Smith, C Aaron Brewer, T Terron Armstead, DL Benito Jones, DL Calais Campbell, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB David Long Jr., CB Kendall Fuller, CB Jalen Ramsey,, CB Ethan Bonner and S Jevon Holland.
Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara was back at practice after missing a few days with an undisclosed issue. Jaelan Phillips, who came off PUP on Monday, got a good amount of work in team periods.
Tight end Julian Hill wore the orange jersey as the practice player for Tuesday.
Dominican rookie Bayron Matos took his turn firing up the crowd before practice, and he took his job seriously, actually getting into the stands to lead a cheer.
With the joint practice against the Washington Commanders scheduled for Thursday, this was a light practice that again featured some walk-through work and obviously was light on front-end players.
The practice was a bit heavy on running plays, and rookie Jaylen Wright again looked the part of somebody who could contribute early with his quick cuts around the line.
Wright did have a fumble on a running play up the middle after Nik Needham came around the corner to meet him in the backfield, with rookie free agent Jason Maitre recovering the loose ball.
Emmanuel Ogbah beat a block from Kendall Lamm to meet De'Von Achane outside after he took a pitch.
First-round pick Chop Robinson again did a good job setting the edge.
There were no long completions on this day, though cornerback Siran Neal looked like he would have been called for DPI on a deep throw down the left sideline from Tua Tagovailoa to Braylon Sanders.
Skylar Thompson's best throw was a nice completion over the middle to Je'Quan Burton.
Linebacker Curtis Bolton, who has been active in camp, darted into the backfield for a likely tackle for loss against Wright.
Cornerback Cam Smith had his best play of camp when he came up very quickly to get on top of Achane after he received a check-down pass from Tua.
New linebacker David Anenhi batted down a Skylar Thompson pass at the line of scrimmage.
For a second consecutive day, the Dolphins finished the practice inside.
In a red zone drill inside, Robert Jones had a very good block on an Achane run.
Chop Robinson had another good play when he didn't bite on a play fake.
Defensive tackle Brandon Pili came in untouched for what would have been a sack.
Jack Driscoll had a great clearing block on a Wright run.
Rookie free agent Isaiah Johnson had back-to-back passes defensed against Mike White in the corner of the end zone with really good coverage against Kyric McGowan and Braylon Sanders, respectively.
In a later 11-on-11 inside, Zach Sieler got through the line for a would-be sack of Tua.
Malik Washington failed to come up with a Tua pass thrown slightly behind him on a slant.
Tua had nice movement in the pocket on a play where there was a lot of pressure and that allowed him to complete a pass to Achane.
Mike White's best pass of the day came inside when he threaded the needle between the defenders down the middle, but Mike Harley Jr. dropped the pass.
The practice concluded with plays being run at half-speed or in walk-through fashion.
Again, the big story on this day was the large number of players missing, though the feeling is many of them will be working in the joint practice Thursday.
DAILY DOLPHINS PRACTICE REPORTS
Wednesday, July 24
Thursday, July 25
Friday, July 26
Sunday, July 28
Tuesday, August 6 (First Joint Practice with Atlanta)
Wednesday, August 7 (Second Joint Practice with Atlanta)