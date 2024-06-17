Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
Along all the new faces in the Miami Dolphins secondary added the past couple of seasons, Elijah Campbell has carved himself a role with his versatility and special teams prowess.
Campbell is back for a fourth season with the Dolphins after first arriving as a waiver claim, though he'll find himself in his usual position of having to fight to make the roster.
Campbell is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
ELIJAH CAMPBELL, DB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 200 lbs.
Exp.: 5 Years
School: Northern Iowa
How Acquired: Claimed off waivers (from N.Y. Jets), 2021
2023 in Review
After being re-signed in the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent, Campbell played 15 games for the Dolphins last season and again saw most of his action on special teams.
Campbell did play 113 snaps on defense and 58 of those came when he started at safety in the 30-0 victory against the New York Jets in December when both Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott were sidelined by injuries. That came six days after Campbell had his biggest play of the season, a recovery of a muffed punt inside the Tennessee Titans 10-yard line that set up a touchdown that gave Miami a 20-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
On special teams, Campbell had six total tackles, tying with Justin Bethel for the team lead.
Campbell's career total include 41 games, with two starts, and 29 tackles on defense, including a career-high 15 last season.
Contract/Cap Info
After the Dolphins declined to tender Campbell as a restricted free agent this offseason, they re-signed him to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million, per spotrac.com, with a $355,000 signing bonus. He'll become an unrestricted free agent next spring.
2024 Preview
As mentioned right at the top, Campbell's value is his ability to play both cornerback and safety to go along with his special teams ability.
Campbell is one of those players who easily can get lost among more familiar names at his position but always will have value. There's nothing different about that this year, though he still can't afford to struggle in training camp because there will be competition for roster spots in the secondary.
The Dolphins have 17 players in their secondary after the recent signing of Marcus Maye, though interestingly Campbell is the only one listed as a "defensive back" — everybody else is either a cornerback or safety. Nik Needham eventually could get that DB tag as well, though it's still uncertain whether he'll play both spots.
Campbell most definitely could be used at both spots, though he still has to show in camp he still merits a spot on the 53-man roster.
