10 First Round Bold Predictions for the 2026 NFL Draft

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The NFL draft is never short on surprises. After months of film study, interviews and internal deliberation, both coaches and front office members alike enter the weekend wanting to do everything in their power to bring in the best players possible to revamp their rosters—and can get wildly bold in doing so.

Some recent Round 1 stunners include the Browns making Baker Mayfield the No. 1 pick in 2018, the Raiders selecting Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell within the top five in ’19, and the Falcons—in back-to-back drafts—raising eyebrows by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. after signing veteran Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract, and then doubling down at edge rusher a year later by bringing in both Georgia’s Jalon Walker and Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr.

With 2026 likely to bring its own set of shockers, let’s try to get ahead of it. Here are 10 bold predictions for what should be a wild first night of the draft.

The Raiders will let the entire eight-minute clock run before selecting Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What’s draft night without a little drama?

While they’ve made it all but clear that they’ll select Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night, it won’t be surprising to see the Raiders wait things out a little bit. They’ve reportedly received calls from teams trying to trade up, and if they trust their ability to still land Mendoza a few picks later, Las Vegas should at least listen before turning the card in.

In the end, however, the former Hoosier ultimately lands with the Silver & Black.

The Jets won’t take David Bailey or Arvell Reese at No. 2

Jets general manager Darren Mougey may have a trick up his sleeve. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The draft begins at pick No. 2 in 2024, and the Jets have been connected to both Texas Tech's David Bailey and Ohio State’s Avell Reese. But what if they don’t select either one?

With Buckeyes star linebacker Sonny Styles ripe for the taking, that’s where I’m going with this one. The first-team All-American hybrid linebacker/safety is every defensive coach’s dream, and becomes the centerpiece of new coordinator Brian Duker’s New York unit.

Ty Simpson will become the Cardinals’ franchise quarterback after Arizona trades back—not up—in Round 1

Ty Simpson has been connected to the Cardinals in the days leading up to the draft. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this wild draft night scenario we’re concocting here at Sports Illustrated, both David Bailey and Arvell Reese are available at pick No. 3–meaning plenty of teams will come calling while the Cardinals are on the clock.

Amid rumblings of their infatuation with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, and with their overall talent deficit, Arizona trades back and gains a 2027 first-round pick.

Then, while on the clock—call it, in the mid-teens—Arizona takes Simpson to be their franchise signal-caller, pairing him with their QB whisperer head coach in Mike LeFleur.

The Dolphins will trade up with the Browns at No. 6, giving Cleveland three first-round picks

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan could look to make a splash in his first draft leading the Dolphins front office. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami has had quite an offseason so far. Between the hirings of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley, a swap at quarterback from Tua Tagovailoa to Malik Willis, and a stripped-down wide receiver room with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle leaving town, the Dolphins are amid quite the refresh heading into 2026.

As such, and equipped with two first-round selections (No. 11 and No. 30) on Thursday night, I’m predicting Miami will make a splash by trading up with the Browns to No. 6. Amid rumors suggesting that Cleveland could look to move back , this feels like a natural match as Andrew Berry’s squad comes away with three first-rounders, while Sullivan’s selects a premier playmaker in the Top 10.

Kenyon Sadiq will become the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce replacement

Kenyon Sadiq could very well become the Chiefs' Travis Kelce replacement. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

All signs are pointing to 2026 being tight end Travis Kelce’s last season, so why not draft his successor in the first round?

The Chiefs’ ’25 season can be categorized as catastrophic at best. Not only did they fail to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, but arguably the league’s player in quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury that could impact the beginning of the upcoming campaign.

That said, it also landed them the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft, and with Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq—a tight end who, like Kelce, has elite traits as a pass-catcher—likely to still be on the board, it would make all the sense in the world for Kansas City to bring in their next weapon for Mahomes and Andy Reid to work with.

Jeremiyah Love will fall out of the top 10

Jeremiyah Love is one of the top prospects in this year's draft class. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been connected to a handful of teams in the top five, and has been projected as high as No. 3 to the Cardinals in SI’s latest mock draft . The 20-year-old tallied 1,500-plus total yards and found paydirt 21 times in 2025 on his way to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist.

As we’ll get to below, however, the NFL has become a pass-first league, and recent history suggests that hitching your wagon to a running back is not the recipe for success if your end goal is a Super Bowl championship. The league knows this, which is why—in a draft day stunner—I’m predicting Love will slide all the way into the mid-teens before finally finding his NFL home.

Miami edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor will both be top-15 picks

Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor helped lead Miami to a spot in the national championship last season. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even after measuring in at a less-than-ideal arm length at the NFL combine (and amid recent reporting of his involvement in a fatal traffic collision in 2024), Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. is considered a lock to be selected within the top 15 picks on Thursday night.

But what about his former teammate, Akheem Mesidor?

Mesidor tallied 63 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles on the way to a national championship appearance in 2025, and despite being on the older side at age 25, is worthy of a dart throw in the top half of the first round. A team like the Buccaneers at No. 15, or even the Dolphins as high as No. 12, would make sense as a potential landing spot for Mesidor.

The Raiders will trade back into the first round to reunite Mendoza with WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Mendoza and Cooper Jr. won a championship together at Indiana in 2025. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After already landing their next quarterback in Mendoza at pick No. 1, it’s feasible to think the Raiders—with nine more picks still at their disposal—could stay aggressive throughout the rest of the draft. And with plenty of roster holes still to fill, why not trade back into the first round and pair your new signal caller with his former teammate, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr?

Cooper Jr., 22, hauled in 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns during the Hoosiers’ 16–0 2025 campaign, and played a key role in Mendoza capturing the Heisman Trophy. Who’s to say they can’t rekindle that on-field magic in Sin City?

For what it’s worth, this wouldn’t be unprecedented, either. Just look at the Jaguars, who drafted both QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne out of Clemson in 2020’s first round, jumpstarting their rebuild. Perhaps Las Vegas has a similar plan.

Speaking of wide receivers, seven(!) will be selected in Round 1, tying the NFL record

Carnell Tate is expected to be a first-round pick on Thursday night. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of quarterback (and those tasked with protecting them), you can argue that wide receiver is the most important position in football. As the NFL continues to evolve into a passing league, teams have done their part to draft, develop and extend playmakers on the outside in an effort to fully maximize their offense’s potential.

With that in mind, I’m predicting the following wide receivers to be selected in Round 1:

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Makai Lemon, USC

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Denzel Boston, Washington

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Germie Bernard, Alabama

If seven receivers do come off the board on Thursday night, it would tie the NFL record for most in the first round. It also wouldn’t shock me if Georgia’s Zachariah Branch or Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell II snuck into the first round as well, shattering said record altogether.

The Steelers will trade back from 21, but remain in the first round and select their QB of the future

The Steelers need a long-term answer at quarterback to begin the Mike McCarthy era. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers have yet to hear from Aaron Rodgers on whether he will play in 2026, and may not get an answer until after the draft.

As we outlined here last week, Pittsburgh can’t let the 42-year-old quarterback hold them hostage any longer. They need clarity under center, and I’m predicting they will get just that on Thursday night. The Steelers start the Mike McCarthy era out with a bang and—while also adding additional draft capital—trade back from 21 to 31 with the Patriots and select either Penn State’s Drew Allar or LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier with the penultimate pick of the first round.

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