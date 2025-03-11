Giants Get Positive Grade for Day 1 of Free Agency Activity
The New York Giants were among many NFL teams that participated in an eventful opening day of free agency, and in the eyes of the Pro Football Network analysts, Big Blue received a passing mark for its activity during the pre-free agency negotiating period.
The Giants joined the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, and Chicago Bears as the only teams to receive a B+ grade from PFSN for their efforts on day one. Below are the signings New York has made so far to bolster its roster for 2025.
- Resigned WR Darius Slayton (3 years, $36 million)
- Signed CB Paulson Adebo (3 years, $54 million)
- Signed DT Roy Robertson-Harris (2 years, $10 million)
- Resigned P Jamie Gillian ( 3 years, $9 million
- Resigned QB Tommy DeVito ( 1-year deal)
- Signed DE Chauncey Gholston (3 years, $19.5 million)
PFN arrived at its grade by highlighting the re-signing of receiver Darius Slayton and the additions of two defensive newcomers, cornerback Paulson Adebo and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.
Adebo was the Giants' impact signing on day one. The franchise expressed the importance of adding a known NFL entity to their young secondary, and the former New Orleans Saint has been that during his four-year NFL career.
While Adebo is returning from a gruesome broken femur injury that cut his 2024 season short, he’s collected 10 interceptions, 43 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 52 career NFL games. The Stanford product is also just 25 years old.
The team’s other defensive signing might not have broken the bank, but they added defensive depth the team needs. Robertson-Harris has achieved double-digit defensive stops each of the last three seasons, including a 32-hurry, four-sack campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars two seasons ago.
With him in the fold, Robertson-Harris provides on-field ability opposite Dexter Lawrence as a potential run-stopper and interior pass rusher. And Chauncey Golston, a late night signing, gives the Giants versatility on their defensive front after posting his best season of his four-year career last year with the Cowboys.
The Giants brought back a homegrown talent in a surprising turn of events. Many Many thought that Slayton would part front he Giants after the team didn’t extend his contract last spring. Instead, New York guaranteed his return with an annual salary of $12 million.
Slayton had a career-low reception total last year combined with a career-high of seven drops. However, his traditional career average has been defined as a positive vertical threat with yards per-reception output no lower than 14.7 per catch.
Despite the Giants failing to address their starting quarterback position during the introductory part of free agency, the organization resolved other holes on its roster. Adebo has the upside of a fringe number one defensive back, but his floor is at least a dependable number two boundary corner.
Robertson-Harris is a rotation guy at this point of his career, but he can be a highly productive one, considering his numbers from the last three years. Slayton did have a down season in 2024, but his familiarity under Dabol and the chance to have a bounce-back year opposite Malik Nabers present enticing offensive potential.
Some NFL fans may find the B+ grade surprising, but the Giants had a plan to address the needs on their roster and did so efficiently.
