Defensive Showdown Highlights Giants-Steelers Upcoming Matchup
Pittsburgh Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein answered some questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, who host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
What led to the decision to swap out Justin Fields for Russell Wilson at this point in the season, and how has the offense changed since the switch was made?
The Steelers' plan all season was to at least test Russell Wilson as the starter, even after he aggravated his calf injury. The thought behind signing Wilson was that he gave them the best opportunity for a playoff run. Even with Justin Fields' 4-2 record, the team would see if "good" could become "great" with Wilson. Once it became apparent that Wilson had added a different element to the passing game, it was clear he would remain the starter for the rest of the season.
As for what it changed for the offense, it opened everything up. George Pickens had his best game of the season, the running game continued to shine and the play-action became effective. Will it last? We'll see. But for now, things seem to be moving in the right direction.
How have teams attempted to slow down T.J. Watt, and what has been the most effective?
Chipping. A lot of chipping. Teams have started sending multiple players to help keep T.J. Watt limited, and while it hasn't been completely effective, it's worked to some degree. His sacks are down, but his production remains the same. Ask the Raiders, who lost two fumbles to him, and the Falcons, where he basically took over the entire game.
Which Steelers injury has you most concerned?
CB Donte Jackson. The Steelers may need to turn to James Pierre and C.J. Henderson opposite of Joey Porter Jr. They need to let Jackson (shoulder) rest, and with the bye week next week, this is the perfect opportunity. But it's still concerning to put two veterans who they signed to their practice squad in-season out on the field to play against names like Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, and they'll also be shutting down their team leader in interceptions.
What enhancements has OC Arthur Smith brought to the Steelers' offense?
It's hard to describe all the changes Arthur Smith has brought to this offense, but it's very easy to say that everything is better. For the first time in three years, the Steelers offense has an identity, they make in-game adjustments and they cater to the strengths of their players. With Matt Canada, these things never happened, and week after week, there were questions about how predictable the offense is and how they are still searching for their identity. Now, they have it, and there seems to be a new game plan each week. For the first time in years, this feels like an NFL offense - that's the biggest enhancement.
More New York Giants Week 8 Coverage
Which is the one matchup you think will have the biggest impact on the game’s outcome?
Ryan McCollum vs. Dexter Lawrence. The Steelers are turning to their backup center for a second week with starting rookie Zach Frazier dealing with an ankle injury. McCollum played well against the New York Jets, but he faces his biggest challenge against Lawrence, the league-leader in sacks.
"Dexter Lawrence is a problem," Tomlin said earlier in the week. "He is. He's a problem in the running game. He's a problem in the passing game. I think he leads the NFL and sacks, but he's just a dominant, dominant player. ... Guys like Ryan McCollum, who are getting an opportunity to ascend and play, it's going to be a significant challenge. But we better do more than wish Ryan McCollum luck. We better give him some schematic help and be highly sensitive tothis man's capabilities, and not only his capabilities but just simply what he's putting on tape weekend and week out as we sit here right now."
If the Steelers can't protect Russell Wilson, they're in trouble. Broderick Jones and Dan Moore Jr. will have their hands full on the outside, but McCollum needs to step up against Lawrence, and anyone helping needs to be on their A-game to try and stop one of the NFL's best defensive tackles.