Giants Safety Jason Pinnock Agrees to Terms with 49ers
After a busy first two days in which the New York Giants added several free-agent additions to their team, they have finally lost one.
Safety Jason Pinnock, the starter for the last two seasons, has agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal.
Pinnock’s departure was always believed to be inevitable, but with the team having agreed to terms with former Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, that more or less sealed the deal regarding Pinnock’s chances of having another year with the team.
Pinnock was originally a fifth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh by the New York Jets in 2021. After one season, the Jets waived him and then scooped him up by the Giants off waivers starting in 2022, a year in which Pinnock played in 14 games with five starts.
Pinnock became the full-time starter for the Giants in 2023 following the free-agency departure of Julian Love to Seattle.
That year, Pinnock posted his best NFL campaign with 85 tackles, one interception returned 102 yards for a touchdown, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two sacks.
Although Pinnock matched his tackle total this past season, he was deployed differently in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s system than in Wink Martindale’s in 2023.
According to NFL Pro, Pinnock blitzed less this year–3.2% versus 7.3% the previous year—reducing his quarterback pressures.
The Giants have now completely turned over their safety unit. Their lone holdover is Dane Belton, who last year filled in when injuries occurred and also played a role in various sub-packages.
Last season, they drafted Tyer Nubin in the second round after losing Xavier McKinney in free agency, and the year prior, they lost Love in free agency.
Holland and Nubin project as the Giants starting safeties, barring anything unexpected.
