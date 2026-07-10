Re-Grading Jets' 2025 NFL Draft Class: Assessing Their Stock Heading into Year 2

For a franchise that has not had much go its way in recent years, the 2025 New York Jets draft class provided an encouraging glimpse into the future with some flashy performances.

While the group still has a lot to prove and did not exactly pass with flying colors last season, it was a much better class than the one the Jets brought in back in 2024. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, the 11th overall pick in that draft, is the only current starter on the roster two years later.

The 2025 draft class only has one NFL season to its credit so far, but there were enough bright spots from last season to suggest some of them could become key parts of this offense in one way or another, either in a starting role or a reliable backup with starting potential.

As training camp and preseason play quickly approach, let's take a look at how each player from the 2025 draft class stacks up on a roster that now includes several key offseason additions and another talented class in 2026.

Round 1: Armand Membou

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou (OL28) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Membou, the seventh overall pick out of Missouri in 2025, is already earning high remarks from coaches and teammates after being named to the All-Rookie team last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Membou had the 31st-ranked overall grade (72.7) out of 89 qualified OTs, in addition to the 27th-ranked run blocking grade (72.1) and a pass blocking grade (73.8) that led all rookies.

Not only does Membou enter Year 2 on an OL unit that is considered one of the most complete in the entire league, but the urgency is setting in for his sophomore stardom after a rookie season that featured pristine footwork and elite hand placement. The future could not be brighter for a player with star potential just one season into his career.

Round 2: Mason Taylor

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) celebrates after scoring a touch down during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor looked like a second-round steal last season with team-highs in receptions (44) and targets (65), all while logging 369 receiving yards and one TD. He struggled in run blocking due to a lack of explosiveness and physicality at the point of attack, but he offers the Jets a lot of breakout potential if he can use the success he experienced during his rookie season to his advantage.

Taylor did not exactly have the best showing at minicamp, though his eight red zone targets last season speak to his importance, even if he has to take on a different role with rookie Kenyon Sadiq projected to be TE1.

The position on the depth chart may change from Taylor's rookie season, but his upside is still plenty good enough to be a key contributor in the passing attack.

Round 3: Azareye'h Thomas

The question surrounding the 73rd overall pick from 2025 revolves around him making some gains after a solid rookie season. Thomas appeared in 12 games and made five starts, accumulating 22 total tackles, seven passes defended and two tackles for loss, while also allowing just one TD all season.

While Thomas' health will be crucial after a shoulder injury sidelined him for the final month of the regular season, he is involved in a cornerback battle with offseason acquisition Nahshon Wright that suddenly heated up in minicamp.

Thomas struggled in coverage (55.5 PFF grade) and run defense (52.2), but offered enough during his rookie season to make this an intriguing competition throughout the remainder of the offseason.

Round 4: Arian Smith

Smith received gunner opportunities as a rookie, but with only seven receptions for 52 yards in five starts and 376 offensive snaps, Smith entered OTAs on thin ice with his roster spot in jeopardy. As impressive as he was on special teams, he only recorded those seven catches on 16 targets and will likely need to step up as a receiver if he wants to eliminate any doubt.

With Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. expected to lock up the three starting spots, Smith is already facing an uphill battle. Throw in the improvements fellow special teamer and WR Isaiah Williams has made during the offseason, and it is clear that Smith could be on the chopping block if he is not careful.

Round 4: Malachi Moore

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore recorded the second-most tackles (101) for the Jets in 2025, but he had a quiet showing in OTAs and was the biggest concern coming out of minicamp after struggling in coverage. While Moore also tacked on three tackles for loss, three passes defended and a forced fumble in 17 games (14 starts) last season, he is going to face some increased pressure from those around him.

In addition to newcomers Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton, Andre Cisco has emerged as a sleeper to make the 53-man roster due to his solid offseason performance. Much like Taylor, who is likely going to be overtaken by Sadiq for the starting role, Moore may have to take a back seat and earn some additional playing time going into Year 2.

Round 5: Kiko Mauigoa

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (51) puts pressure on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mauigoa logged 328 defensive snaps during his rookie season, but he recorded the 82nd-ranked PFF coverage grade (31.7) and allowed 10 receptions (14 targets) for 83 receiving yards and one TD.

With that said, he still had 11 stops and has already started to put the veterans on notice with his coverage performance in OTAs, an area that could widen the gap from him to his competition if he continues to improve.

Round 6: Tyler Baron

The pressure is firmly on Baron after being limited to just six games last season and appearing in only 95 defensive snaps due to a knee injury. With just nine combined tackles and a tackle for loss last season, he failed to show any improvement on a unit that finished with the second-fewest sacks in the NFL (26), putting himself on the chopping block after just one season.