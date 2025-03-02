One Sentence to Describe Every NFL Team's QB Situation Ahead of Free Agency
Welcome to the NFL offseason.
With the coaching hires set, the new front offices in place and NFL free agency right around the corner, the buzziest topic being discussed in NFL circles for the next few weeks is the never-ending quarterback carousel.
While some teams already have their face of the franchise in place, others will be either scrambling in March to sign one of the top free agents (hello, Sam Darnold!) or scouting the top prospects to select one in April. And in the case of a few teams, well, they'll probably be doing both.
Without further ado, here's a quick glance at how all 32 teams are looking under center leading up to the new league year:
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles (14–3): Jalen Hurts said it best when it comes to him winning Super Bowls: "That's what the f--- I do."
Washington Commanders (12–5): The 2024 rookie quarterbacks look like a generational group, and Jayden Daniels could be the best of the bunch.
Dallas Cowboys (7–10): Is Brian Schottenheimer really the guy who can get Dak Prescott and the Cowboys past the divisional round?
New York Giants (3–14): 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers potentially signing with the Giants just so he doesn't need to move out of his New Jersey house would be very, very relatable.
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams (10–7): Jimmy Garoppolo now has the opportunity to retain his status as the NFL's Most Handsome Backup QB with Matthew Stafford's return.
Seattle Seahawks (10–7): Geno Smith is due a new contract as one of the NFL's great comeback stories—but that story can't get past the wild-card round.
Arizona Cardinals (8–9): There's no moving on from Kyler Murray as things stand, but there might be with another unfruitful season in 2025.
San Francisco 49ers (6–11): "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy's bank statements are about to look not so irrelevant.
NFC North
Detroit Lions (15–2): *Jared Goff chants enhance*
Minnesota Vikings (14–3): It should be an easy choice this offseason: Overpay for Sam Darnold or hand the keys of the franchise to the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft?
Green Bay Packers (11–6): Jordan Love is The Guy looking for one of his young receivers to step up as The Guy.
Chicago Bears (5–12): The Bears are still searching for the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history, but Caleb Williams—paired with play-calling wizard Ben Johnson—looks like he'll be the answer.
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–7): Two years in Tampa Bay, two Pro Bowl appearances for Baker Mayfield.
Atlanta Falcons (8–9): The Falcons are now wishing they paid Kirk Cousins in Kohl's cash last offseason, but at least general manager Terry Fontenot looks like a genius for drafting Michael Penix Jr. now.
Carolina Panthers (5–12): There might not be a better example of what a dash of patience can do for a young quarterback than Bryce Young.
New Orleans Saints (5–12): It appears Derek Carr will return as the starter under center—for better or worse.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills (13–4): Josh Allen is still searching for a ring, even after getting engaged to fiancéé Hailee Steinfeld in November.
Miami Dolphins (8–9): Tua Tagovailoa, please take fewer hits next season.
New York Jets (5–12): Life after Aaron Rodgers should be sweet for the Jets; it just so happens the top quarterback in free agency is their former first-round bust.
New England Patriots (4–13): Drake Maye appears to be the face of the franchise, but he needs a No. 1 receiver ... and a No. 2 and a No. 3 ...
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs (15–2): A motivated Patrick Mahomes should be fun to watch next fall after his season ended with a loss for the first time since 2021.
Los Angeles Chargers (11–6): Get you someone who looks at you like Jim Harbaugh looks at Justin Herbert.
Denver Broncos (10–7): Sean Payton was right: Bo Nix is the truth.
Las Vegas Raiders (4–13): Tom Brady's conversations with Matthew Stafford led to nothing but a scuffle at Starbucks, so his search for the Raiders' franchise QB continues (and no, he can't look in the mirror).
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens (12–5): Lamar Jackson enters the 2025 campaign with the same, stale question hanging over his legacy: Can he win the big one?
Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7): Russell Wilson or Justin Fields? Either way, Pittsburgh seems destined for another eight-, nine- or 10-win season.
Cincinnati Bengals (9–8): Joe Burrow collected the third-most MVP votes among quarterbacks on a 9–8 team that missed the playoffs.
Cleveland Browns (3–14): Worst contract of all time (you know the one) and may not recover for the 2025 season.
AFC South
Houston Texans (10–7): C.J. Stroud taking a slight step back in his second season still resulted in an AFC South division title.
Indianapolis Colts (8–9): Like a high school couple heading into their freshman year of college, a breakup seems imminent between Anthony Richardson and the Colts.
Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13): Hopefully Liam Coen can get the best out of Trevor Lawrence, and the quarterback can teach his new coach how to properly execute the "Duval" chant.
Tennessee Titans (3–14): Oh, to draft a franchise quarterback in Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders or secure a haul of picks?