Fast 40 Changed Everything for DT Who Had NFL Draft Visit Wtih Packers

How does a defensive lineman who started only three games in two Big Ten seasons get himself on the radar for NFL scouts?

Simple. Show incredible athleticism.

Madison native Anterio Thompson had a predraft visit with the Green Bay Packers, according to Easton Butler. Thompson finished a nomadic college career at Washington. At the Huskies’ pro day, the 306-pounder ran his 40 in 4.73 seconds.

He added 30 reps on the 225-pound bench press. At 6-foot-1 7/8 with 33 1/2-inch arms, his Relative Athletic Score was 9.38 .

“I wanted to run a 4.7 40,” he said at pro day. “I don’t know the exact number or what’s been out, I heard a little bit of jazz of 4.7 or 4.6’s. But that’s one of the numbers I was really trying to go for, a 4.7.”

Anterio Thompson’s Path to the Draft

Thompson got his collegiate start at Iowa Western Community College. Poor grades as a sophomore at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, Iowa, sidelined him for the start of his junior season. When he returned to action, he suffered a concussion and quit.

Friends urged him to give it another shot as a senior, so he did. However, because of his grades, the lack of a junior-year resume and the pandemic, he flew completely under the recruiting radar.

His high school coach hooked him up with Iowa Western. He redshirted in 2021 and was a second-team All-American in 2022.

“In high school, I wasn’t the best student academically and as a person,” Thompson told The Athletic . “I was in the hallway, skipping classes, I wasn’t really a role model. I came to Iowa Western knowing that this is my last chance. and I’ve got to make the best of it.

“So, when he redshirted me, I knew it wasn’t one of those years where, ‘I’m redshirting, and I’m not playing with the team so I’m just slacking.’ I put my head down. I went to the gym every day. I did my homework. I went to class. I started out the year great with a 3.5 GPA. I knew I was growing up.”

His growth on and off the field opened the door at Iowa in 2023. While he played only two defensive snaps for the Hawkeyes, he blocked two punts. One of those came against Western Michigan.

Thompson transferred to Western Michigan for the 2024 season. This time, he started 12 games and recorded 34 tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for losses and two pass deflections on defense. He added a third career blocked punt against Eastern Michigan.

Thompson finished his career at Washington in 2025. He started three games and played in 13, recording 30 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 TFLs and two pass deflections.

“I learned to trust the process,” Thompson said at pro day of what he learned at Washington. “Me being a guy that typically didn't trust the process and wanted to rush through things, I kind of got frustrated. Just going in and talking to [position coach Jason] Kaufusi every chance I get, and just learning new things, and taking the coaching. I'd say that's big; it's just me taking coaching and being coachable.”

Fit for the Packers

Last season, there were 73 FBS-level defensive tackles in the draft class who had at least 248 pass-rushing opportunities. (That was Thompson’s number). From that group, he ranked 28th in pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was not invited to the Scouting Combine.

“To find out the news that I didn't get the invite, I definitely felt like it was a chip on my shoulder,” he said.

The Packers need a boost on their defensive line. Over the last 13 months, they lost T.J. Slaton in free agency and traded Kenny Clark and Colby Wooden. Last year’s main additions were Warren Brinson in the sixth round and Nazir Stackhouse as an undrafted free agent. Neither had a standout rookie season. Jonathan Ford, a seventh-round pick in 2022, returned to the team late in the season and will compete for a roster spot again.

Only Devonte Wyatt and Javon Hargrave are proven starters.

Thompson was born in Madison and graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque, Iowa. After a circuitous college path, he’s put himself on the cusp of the NFL as a potential late-round draft pick.

“I’d say technique-wise and just trusting my teammates, I just feel like the guys that we have in this room are very dependable and understanding that they’re all going to be in their gaps, you don’t feel like you’ve got to do as much,” he said late in the season .

“You don’t feel like you have to make every play. I feel like I got to really work on my technique, and having a coach like [Kaufusi] that’s really into the details has just helped my game so much. I see it from every game with me getting better, me getting off blocks, and just me being better with my eyes, just night and day better than what I was before.”

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