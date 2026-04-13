Latest Predraft Visit Shows Packers Leaving No Stone Unturned at Cornerback

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the Green Bay Packers are digging deep at cornerback.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson , the Green Bay Packers will host D’Arco Perkins-McAllister on a predraft visit this week.

Each team is allotted 30 visits before the NFL Draft. Perkins- McAllister will be the fifth cornerback known to be on the list.

In this case, the visit probably is about trying to recruit an undrafted free agent. Perkins- McAllister is the No. 190 cornerback in this year’s draft, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

There’s an appealing skill-set. At 5-foot-11 5/8 and 200 pounds with 32-inch arms, he ran his 40 in 4.44 seconds. With better long speed than explosiveness, his Relative Athletic Score was 6.59.

On the field, the hope is he’s a late bloomer.

D’Arco Perkins-McAllister Finished Strong

He played in a total of 20 games at TCU in 2021 and 2022, with seven tackles and one pass breakup during that span. He transferred to New Mexico in 2023, then to Chattanooga for 2024, where he started 12 games for the FCS school and intercepted three passes.

Finally, he moved back to FBS and wrapped up his collegiate career at Louisiana-Monroe. He started 11 games, and while he didn’t intercept any passes, he stuffed the stat sheet with four sacks, seven pass breakups, 33 tackles and one blocked kick. He had four breakups against UTEP and blocked a field goal against Arkansas State a week later.

PFF charged him with a 55.8 percent completion rate with one touchdown allowed and a 94.7 passer rating. He gave up 6-of-7 passing for 71 yards against Alabama, though 74 yards came after the catch, showing he wasn’t challenged downfield. During the final six games, he gave up only four catches for 79 yards.

Most of his snaps have come on the perimeter, though he does have some experience in the slot and at safety.

Of note, he was a four-star safety coming out of Stratford High School in Nashville.

It was at Chattanooga where he made the move to cornerback.

“When you get one that's been two other places, the only common denominator of not being there is him, so you're not real sure,” Mocs coach Rusty Wright told The Times Free Press in October 2024.

“You talk to people, you do those things, and everybody says the right things, but he's been great to be around, works really hard, is probably a little too hard on himself when he makes a mistake. "He hasn't played a whole lot, but you can tell the more football he plays, the better he gets, and I think that's the one positive for us and him is that I think his best football's in front of him still."

As you might expect from a four-star recruit playing down a level, his talent jumped off the tape. The work ethic, though, is what stuck out to Wright.

For Perkins-McAllister, he summed up the safety-to-corner transition by saying “ball is ball.”

“Honestly, I feel like I'm in my Super Bowl type of moment,” he said. “I feel like I've seen everything I could possibly see, and now I've got to a point to where I'm just trying to do everything I can ... I'm trying to get to where I'm trying to go. It took a while for me to get to that moment. I had to go through a lot to get here, honestly, but all thanks to God.”

Packers Going Deep at Cornerback

The Packers clearly are looking to add at cornerback, which is partially due to the necessity of having only Benjamin St-Juste under contract for 2027. Perkins-McAllister is one of five known cornerback visits. The others, ranging from potential immediate contributors to developmental prospects:

Stephen F. Austin’s Charles Demmings , a fast riser with an elite physical skill-set who might wind up going in Day 2.

“I wanted to leave a legacy, man,” Demmings told The Dallas Morning News when asked why he didn’t transfer from SFA to a FBS school. “The legacy that you can make it from the FCS, man.”

Texas A&M’s Will Lee , who goes by the nickname “The Blanket.” He could go in the fourth or fifth round.

Rising Karon Prunty of Wake Forest , who gave up a 48.1 percent catch rate in 2025.

Akron’s Malcolm DeWalt IV , who gave up football before returning to the game and putting himself on the NFL map.

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Packers Predraft Visits

Cornerbacks: “Blanket” cornerback | Prove-it cornerback | 99th percentile cornerback | From done to drafted?