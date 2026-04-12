Backup Lineman Who’s Back on NFL Radars Has Predraft Visit With Packers

Sometimes, NFL Draft visits are used to get a more personal look at a prospect that a team views as a potential starter.

Sometimes, those visits are used on a player like Ohio State’s Ethan Onianwa.

Onianwa, whose visit was reported by Tom Silverstein , played 30 snaps for the Buckeyes in 2025. Not in one game. Not in an injury-plagued season. No, Onianwa played 30 snaps in 14 games.

Teams are allotted only 30 predraft visits. Why are the Packers using one on a backup?

Because Onianwa started 34 games at Rice the previous three seasons, with 25 starts at right tackle in 2022 and 2023 and nine starts at left tackle in 2024.

At Ohio State’s pro day, he measured 6-foot-6 3/8 and 333 pounds. With 34 3/8-inch arms and 5.21 speed in the 40, he has the experience and athletic profile to merit a chance as either a late-round pick or a priority free agent.

Ethan Onianwa’s Path From Ohio State to Green Bay

After three strong seasons at Rice, he considered entering the NFL Draft last year. Instead he was by far “the best offensive lineman in the (transfer) portal,” according to ESPN .

“I ultimately realized that I wanted to continue to develop and continue to get better, which is why I wanted to find a good school where I could have a good O-line coach that’s going to help and mentor me,” Onianwa said last April of joining the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Tyler Bowen.

“I've already noticed myself getting better and improving at things that were big discrepancies in my game.”

Onianwa said he prides himself on being the “hardest-working” player on the field. He shed 30 pounds after arriving at Ohio State.

“You can just tell that the guys here are competitive, they want to be great, they want to be the best in the country, and they showed that last year,” Onianwa said. “It just really stood out because back in my old school, there was like a really good family connection, and I was kind of afraid of whether I would find that at another school. But here, like the guys were really close-knit, they’re all pushing each other and trying to be the best.”

He was considered the frontrunner to be Ohio State’s starting left tackle but couldn’t win the job. Most of his meager game reps came at guard.

Ethan Onianwa Back on Draft Radars

Onianwa might have been gone but he wasn’t forgotten. His play at the lower-level American Bowl all-star game got him an opportunity to play in the prestigious Senior Bowl.

“A big thing that my parents were telling me is, like, taking advantage of every opportunity given to me, and I feel like it’s a blessing to be here,” he told AL.com at the Senior Bowl . “And why not make the most of it? I’m going to practice every practice. I’m going to be in the game. I want to get as many reps as I can, so I can continue to get better as a player.”

Onianwa credited his parents for his work ethic. He was born in Michigan but spent most of his first six years in Nigeria.

“I feel like a big thing that has always helped me along is just my work ethic,” Onianwa said. “I feel like I got that from my parents because they’re actually immigrants from Nigeria. And just seeing how hard they worked to provide a life for me and my siblings really inspired me to put in whatever I can into whatever I’m doing.

“Whether it’s school, whether it’s football, I’m just giving it 100 percent.”

The Packers have used a lot of resources on the offensive line over the years but come into this draft with only one obvious backup, Darian Kinnard, behind the starting five.

Presumably, Onianwa is viewed as a developmental prospect. He showed that development at Rice. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed eight sacks with nine penalties in 2022, five sacks with two penalties in 2023 and one sacks and one penalty in 2024.

“He’s massive, especially in his legs and butt,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said when Onianwa entered the transfer portal. “He bends well for his size.”

Onianwa went to high school in Katy, Texas. He was on the JV team as a sophomore and started at right guard for a winless team as a junior. After the season, recruiters started taking notice. At that point, Onianwa doubled down on his work so he could compete for a high-level college team.

“I am glad that I got to see my parents move to America, because I got to see the hard work and determination my parents put in so my three siblings and I can have great futures,” he told 281 Sports Unlimited at the time . “My parents really inspired me to be the best version of myself, and I feel that if I grow content and happy with who I am right now, I will disrespect the long days of hard work my parents put in and will never reach my full potential.”

Following the trade of Dontayvion Wicks , the Packers have eight picks in this month’s NFL Draft.

Packers Predraft Visits