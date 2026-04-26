Here’s Why Each of Packers’ Undrafted Free Agents Has Chance to Make Roster

GREEN BAY – With a tight roster, the Green Bay Packers were able to sign only 10 undrafted free agents after the draft on Saturday evening. One of those players is tight end R.J. Maryland, according to a source.

Maryland had four productive seasons at SMU, where he finished his career with 113 receptions for 1,493 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Maryland knows the game. His father is Russell Maryland, who won three Super Bowls and was selected to one Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys and wrapped up his career with the Packers in 2000.

“He’s been great throughout this pre-draft process,” Maryland told NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo . “He’s being a dad (laughs). He’s been cooking for me and making sure I’m eating right. He’s just my dad, you know? He’s been awesome.”

Why he’ll make it: At 6-foot-4 1/8 and 236 pounds, Maryland ran his 40 in 4.51 seconds. He’s going to have to show he can block in order to make the roster, but the height and speed makes him a tantalizing prospect.

“I know I’m going to be a productive NFL player,” he said. “If you’re looking for production, especially in the passing game, I’m your guy. You should definitely grab me. I’m going to make big things happen for the franchise.”

Quarterback: Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech

The Packers hosted two quarterbacks for “30” visits. One was Drones, who signed with the Packers in short order after the draft, according to a source.

Having lost dual-threat backup Malik Willis in free agency, the Packers hosted two quarterbacks on "30" visits. Here's the story on Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones, an athletic, strong-armed prospect whose O-line did him no favors in 2025. ⬇️https://t.co/y5Hjg0t8vC — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) April 22, 2026

“As you’re walking through the stadium, you kind of get a little goosebumps,” Drones told Aaron Wilson . “An organization like Green Bay, they do a lot of winning there. Green Bay was a hell of an experience. I’m glad I was able to go, glad they wanted me there.”

In three seasons at Virginia Tech, he completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 5,566 yards and 44 touchdowns. He added 1,798 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns to give 7,364 total yards and 64 total touchdowns. His passing numbers would have been better with better protection.

College rushing numbers include stats, for some reason. Ignoring those, he rushed for 2,222 yards for the Hokies, including 816 yards (5.5 average) in 2025.

Why he’ll make it: He’s got a Malik Willis-style skill-set, which is something the Packers would like to replicate.

Receiver: J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the signing of Sturdivant, who caught 150 passes for 2,073 yards and 16 touchdowns at Cal (2022), UCLA (2023 and 2024) and Florida (2025).

He caught 65 passes for 755 yards and seven touchdowns for Cal in 2022 but never got close to that production the rest of the way. As a fifth-year senior, he caught 27 passes for 406 yards (15.0 average) and three touchdowns. PFF charged him with only one drop.

A big fan of Davante Adams, he had a good week at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

“I wanted to prove I can do everything they need me to do as a player,” he told NFL On SI’s Justin Melo . “I wanted to prove I’m not just a ‘big slot’ or anything like that. I am not a one-dimensional wide receiver.

“I went to the East-West Shrine Bowl with the intention of winning short, intermediate, and long routes, to win on the inside [as a slot] and on the outside, as well. I wanted to block in the run game as well and play on special teams, too.”

Why he’ll make it: If you’re going to take a flier on a receiver, it might as well be on a prospect like Sturdivant. At 6-foot-2 7/8 and 207 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.40 seconds. The Packers didn’t draft a receiver, making Sturdivant their biggest investment.

Running Back: Jaden Nixon, Central Florida

Nixon rushed for just shy of 2,000 yards during a five-year career that included three seasons at Oklahoma State, 2024 at Western Michigan and last season at UCF. He didn’t get many opportunities as a fifth-year senior but he certainly maxed them with his 71 carries gaining 553 yards, a robust 7.8-yard average that ranked third in the nation among backs with 70 carries.

His career average was 6.1 yards. He added 61 receptions.

Nixon measured 5-foot-9 1/8 and 199 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.54 seconds.

Why he’ll make it: Because the Packers didn’t draft a running back and he’s got big-play ability. Plus, he has a long history as a kickoff returner with a 22.8-yard career average with a touchdown in 2022.

Tight End: Eni Falayi, Wake Forest

Falayi, whose signing was reported by CBS’s Matt Zenitz, caught 21 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games (11 starts) as a senior. He dropped only one pass. He spent his first two seasons at UMass and 2024 at Utah Tech.

Falayi measured 6-foot-4 7/8 and 249 pounds with 4.75 speed in the 40. Nothing special about that. But his 36 1/2-inch vertical is impressive.

Why he’ll make it: Because there’s a role. “If there was one thing coming out of this draft, it would have been nice to add a Y-tight end kind of body,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft. “We weren’t really able to accomplish that those guys. There’s not a ton of those guys coming out of college. There’s not a lot of places that use them. That’ll be something we’ll probably continue to look at.”

Guard: Josh Gesky, Illinois

Gesky, whose signing was reported by Tom Silverstein, had a “30” visit with the Packers after a superb workout that included a 5.03 in the 40 and excellent results in the jumps.

“I wanted to obviously show how fast I am here, so I’m a little bit lighter now. I’m able to move," Gesky told 247’s Illini Inquirer . “I’m able to show I can play at 308, I’m able to play at 330. Whatever teams need me at, I’m going to be able to go out there and show them I can do it.”

In four seasons at Illinois, he played 2,200 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Almost all of them came at left guard. He allowed only one sack in 2025.

Why he’ll make it: Because he’s a big, athletic, experienced player joining an offensive line without a lot of proven depth.

Guard: Dylan Barrett, Iowa State

Barrett, whose signing was reported by Easton Butler, spent two seasons on the bench at Wisconsin before starting eight games at guard each of the last two seasons for the Cyclones. He allowed one sack each season.

He measured 6-foot-4 3/8 and 326 pounds at pro day, where he ran his 40 in 5.39.

“I think my physicality, the nature of how I play with how physical I am, my versatility with being able to play both guards and center,” he told Draft Diamonds about what stands out about his game. He also pointed to his effort and “playing through the whistles.”

Why he’ll make it: His college experience consists of 714 snaps at left guard and 120 at right guard. At Wisconsin, he played 27 snaps of center, so he has some proven versatility.

“It's kind of been a back-and-forth battle between guard and center throughout my college career,” he said before last season . “But I've had a couple years of experience at Wisconsin at center, came in a center here. So, I had a spring ball and almost a full summer. I ended up moving to guard. I've had a good mix.”

Edge: Nyjalik Kelly, Central Florida

Kelly’s signing was reported by Silverstein. The “freak of nature” had a 30 visit with the Packers .

Kelly spent two seasons at Miami and finished with two seasons at UCF, where he had 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for losses. At 6-foot-5 3/8 and 236 pounds with 4.88 speed in the 40, his physical tools leave something to be desired. His 35 1/8-inch arms, though, are among the longest in the class.

Why he’ll make it: Because new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon might have a role for him. Kelly played 42 coverage snaps and allowed 12 yards in 2025, according to PFF.

“I'm most proud that I can play a lot of positions,” he said at pro day. “I'm versatile. You guys seen me drop back in coverage, guard people down the field, come off the edge, cause disruption to the quarterback, get tackles for loss, stop the run.

“So, just being able to showcase that I can be a plug-and-play type of player. I can play outside linebacker, defensive end, and sometimes move at four. That's what I'm most proud of. I can basically be put anywhere on the line and make plays.”

Linebacker: T.J. Quinn, Louisville

The Packers didn’t draft a linebacker but signed Quinn, according to a source. Quinn also had a “30” visit with the Packers . He led the Cardinals in tackles the past three seasons, including career highs of 95 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for losses and two interceptions as a senior.

“If you hit somebody hard,” he told WDRB , “they’re going to feel that. And then that next play, they’re going to be worried about you and not even thinking about what they’ve got to do. And I feel like, once you get into your opponent’s head, you’ve done knocked them off their game.”

Quinn is undersized at 6-foot 1/4 and 225 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.52 seconds. It’s possible the Packers will have some sort of unique role planned.

Why he’ll make it: The Packers will have their four veteran linebackers with Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper. Special teams will decide who makes it between Nick Niemann, Kristian Welch and Quinn.

“I am a versatile player who makes plays sideline to sideline,” he told Draft Diamonds . “I am an eraser and whenever there is a mistake I am there to fix it. I am someone who can make plays in all parts of the game.”

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