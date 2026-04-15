‘Freak of Nature’ on Predraft Visit Could Fill Niche in Packers’ New Defense

After parting ways with Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare, the Green Bay Packers will enter the 2026 NFL Draft looking to upgrade on the edge.

They could be looking to take a top prospect with one of their early picks, but they also might be looking to improve the bottom of the depth chart or fill one of new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s niche roles. One possibility is Central Florida’s Nyjalik Kelly, who had a predraft visit with the Packers, according to Tom Silverstein .

At 6-foot-5 3/8 and 256 pounds, Kelly was slow in the 40 (4.88 seconds) and agility testing but explosive in the jumps. His Relative Athletic Score was 5.78 . At UCF’s pro day, he was up to 263 pounds and cut his 40 time a bit to 4.84.

“Today was fun,” he said afterward . “I dreamed for this situation ever since I was little. … I feel like today I was more so worried about, focused on my 40 because I didn't like my time at the Combine. I believe I checked the boxes because I got my 40 down today. So, I feel like I did good today.”

Nyjalik Kelly’s Path to the Draft

Kelly was a four-star recruit who spent his first two seasons at Miami. He had four sacks as a freshman.

“He’s fast and long, and just twitchy and just lanky,” former Hurricanes teammate Jared Harrison-Hunte said at the time . “He’s going to be a freak in the future. Just give him a few years. He’s going to be good.”

Another former teammate, Chantz Williams, called him a “freak of nature.”

Kelly transferred to UCF for his final two seasons. He had 5.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles in 2024 and three sacks, 7.5 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles, one interception and four deflected passes as a senior. Both forced fumbles were recovered by teammates for touchdowns.

He was an honorable mention on the all-Big 12 team on the field and was selected for the Big 12 All-Academic Team, as well.

The NCAA denied him an additional year of eligibility, according to coach Scott Frost .

Kelly said he “came out of the womb” dreaming of playing in the NFL.

“My grandpa used to be on the couch kicking his feet up and NFL was on,” he said at pro day. “We always watching the Dolphins or somebody. … So, it just always been a dream to look and see players play on the screen. I just always wanted to be one of those players on the screen because I knew my grandpa watched it. I always wanted my grandpa to watch me on TV one day.”

How Nyjalik Kelly Would Fit Packers

In Gannon’s 3-4 defense, one of the edge players will sometimes drop into coverage. Kelly has some experience in that role. According to Pro Football Focus, Kelly in 2025 rushed the passer 214 times but dropped into coverage on 42 snaps. He was targeted three times on those plays, giving up two catches for 12 yards.

“I'm most proud that I can play a lot of positions,” he said at pro day. “I'm versatile. You guys seen me drop back in coverage, guard people down the field, come off the edge, cause disruption to the quarterback, get tackles for loss, stop the run.

“So, just being able to showcase that I can be a plug-and-play type of player. I can play outside linebacker, defensive end, and sometimes move at four. That's what I'm most proud of. I can basically be put anywhere on the line and make plays.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler considered Kelly a potential seventh-round pick or undrafted free agent. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has him at No. 325 overall. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 419 prospect. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein considers him a bottom-of-the-roster or practice-squad player.

“It’s hard to envision much sack production given his lack of quickness and explosive power,” Zierlein wrote .

His length is his greatest asset. His 35 1/8-inch arms are a significant strength. Auburn’s Kendric Faulk, who is expected to be a first-round pick, has 35-inch arms. They are the only edge players with 35-inch arms in this draft.

Whether he gets drafted or not, Kelly will find himself on an NFL team by the end of Saturday, April 25. What will he think?

“Dang, I'm in the NFL,” he said at pro day. “I don't really know until I actually get the call and whatever my emotion... It would mean everything. My mom rooting for me, my family rooting for me. So, just everybody in my family just expecting me to be this great young man and I'm finally showcasing it to them.”

Kelly isn’t the only late-round edge rusher to visit the Packers. So did Central Michigan’s Michael Heldman .

Packers Predraft Visits

Cornerbacks: Safety turned corner | “Blanket” cornerback | Prove-it cornerback | 99th percentile cornerback | From done to drafted?

Other positions: “The Fridge” 2.0 | Mr. Give Me That | Second-round receiver | Big-time pass rusher with big voice | Backup offensive lineman | Multifaceted running back | Most athletic D-lineman | Will he be first pick? | Receiver to linebacker | Championship running back | All-American defensive tackle | Big-play receiver | Tough-as-nails QB | A top running back | Rising Big Ten blocker | Walk-on safety to NFL | Round 3 pass rusher | Hard-hitting linebacker | Round 3 receiver