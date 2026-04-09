Hint of Realism in Wild Marvin Harrison-to-Packers Trade Scenario

In the world of sports aggregation, a trade proposal by Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano that would send Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Green Bay Packers went viral.

There’s no evidence that Harrison is even on the trade block, let alone that he’s on his way to the Packers. But it’s an interesting conversation.

Here’s the scenario:

The Packers would trade their second-round pick in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in next year’s draft for Harrison, the fourth pick of the 2024 draft.

“They have the same situation at WR as usual – good depth, decent players, but no apparent No. 1. And they let their best receiver (Romeo Doubs) go while only bringing in Skyy Moore,” Vacchiano wrote. “Harrison has been a disappointment with the Cardinals, but that could be all about their miserable quarterback situation. Pair him with Jordan Love, and his numbers should soar.”

First, the Bad News

From Arizona’s perspective, there’s no reason to trade Harrison, especially with wanting to give new coach Mike LaFleur a chance to succeed.

“I don't know about extra motivation, because I don't know what he was like his first two years or in college or anything like that,” LaFleur said at the owners meetings. “I just see him working every day.

“Every day. And like I've told him numerous times, I'm just excited to work with him, because he wants to be worked with. So, there's a lot in that body – you guys have seen it – and it's our job to unlock it and you know his job to meet us halfway.”

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up before their game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games as a rookie. In 2025, though, those numbers tumbled to 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. Obviously, Harrison’s production wasn’t helped by Kyler Murray missing most of the season due to injury, but veteran backup Jacoby Brissett is no slouch.

Harrison dropped only one pass as a rookie but five in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, and he remains on the wrong side of the equation on 50/50 balls. But Harrison will turn only 24 during training camp. He’s obviously talented, which he’s shown periodically. In 29 career games, he’s got two of more than 110 yards and three more games of at least 96.

“While Harrison likely has better football ahead of him, the Cardinals’ current roster situation may warrant maximizing his value before his trade market declines,” Pro Football Focus wrote in naming every team’s most valuable trade asset .

Now, the Better News

For Green Bay, the trade would obviously make sense from four directions.

One, he’d potentially give the Packers their first true No. 1 receiver since Davante Adams in 2021.

Two, as mentioned before, he’d be under contract for two more years with relatively inexpensive contracts. Cap-wise, the Cardinals are on the hook for the $22.55 million signing bonus. Green Bay would have to pay only the league-minimum base salaries of $1.075 million in 2026 and $1.19 million in 2027 along with roster bonuses of about $2.94 million in 2026 and about $4.43 million in 2027.

Three, he’d give the Packers some stability in the receiver room with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Moore set to be free agents after the 2026 season. If this trade somehow happened, they would have Harrison, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams as the centerpieces for 2027.

Here’s the Nugget of Truth

That leads to the fourth reason – and it holds true for everything ranging from this pie-in-the-sky trade to anything general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to do in this month’s draft.

While the team is short on draft capital this year with no first-round pick, Green Bay is well-stocked in the 2027 draft, even without a first-round pick again. They could wind up with a third-round compensatory pick for Malik Willis, bonus fourth-round picks for trading Rashan Gary and losing Romeo Doubs, and a fifth-round compensatory pick for losing Kingsley Enagbare

Those 2027 picks would be highly coveted because it’s projected to be an all-time draft, and they will allow Gutekunst to move up the draft board or make another trade on the heels of last year’s Micah Parsons blockbuster.

In this scenario, trading a third-round pick in 2027 as part of the deal would be offset by having another.

“It would be a big deal, and complicated by the fact that the Packers don’t have a first-rounder again until 2028,” Vacchiano concluded. “But Matt LaFleur could ask his old boss, Sean McVay, about why players are more important than those pesky high picks. Then he could call his brother Mike, the new coach in Arizona, and get this deal done.”

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