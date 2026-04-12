Quarterback Who Had Predraft Visit With Packers Ready for ‘Special’ Day

Behren Morton started 36 games at Texas Tech, leaving the program as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of a program that’s churned out a bunch of prolific passers.

Morton, who had a predraft visit recently with the Green Bay Packers , knows it will be a different opportunity for whichever team drafts him in about two weeks. If it’s with Green Bay, he’d have to battle just to get on the roster to serve as Jordan Love’s backup.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity,” Morton told NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo . “I’m going to walk into a quarterback room that already has a veteran in it. I’m going to learn from him. Obviously, I’ll be in a different system than the Air Raid.

“I’m excited for the opportunity. It’s going to be a very special experience for me. I’m going to maximize every opportunity that comes my way.”

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) walks off the field during a big win over BYU. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Morton led the Red Raiders to the College Football Playoff and their first outright conference championship in an incredible 70 years. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,780 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

For his career, he joined current NFL assistant coach Kliff Kingsbury, former Packers backup Graham Harrell and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes in the top four in program history in touchdown passes, passing yards, passing yards and total yards. Only Harrell won more games as a starter than Morton.

Morton thrived in a quarterback-friendly system, but he also did a lot of things that should translate to the NFL.

“I had full control of the offense,” he said. “If we got out there and have a good zone concept, a passing play, we get out there and it’s man coverage, it was my responsibility to change the protection and get us in a better look.

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has some fun at the Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Of course, I had to signal that out to the wide receivers when we made changes. … It was my responsibility to get us into the right play. I love that. I believe an offense goes as far as a quarterback can carry it. Having that trust and that ability from our offensive coordinator was huge.”

Of 40 FBS-level quarterbacks in this draft class with at least 300 dropbacks in 2025, Morton finished sixth in passer rating. An NFL quarterback makes his money when under pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, 41 quarterbacks faced at least 89 under-pressure dropbacks (Morton’s number). He was fifth in completion percentage.

“That’s something I gradually got better at,” he said when Melo asked about balancing being aggressive and taking what the defense gave him. “Early in my career, I was a pure gunslinger who just wanted to push the ball down the field. Sometimes, you have to take your checkdown and move on to the next play. I had to learn that.

“We had such special playmakers this past season. They made my job easy. If my first or second read wasn’t there, let’s get the ball to our running back in open space. Our mission this season was to get the ball to our playmakers as quickly as we could and let them do damage.”

What made Morton’s production especially noteworthy was how he played through a shoulder injury in 2024 and missed only a couple games in 2025 with a broken leg.

“Getting to go to Texas Tech and play in Lubbock was a phenomenal experience for me,” he said. “I spent all five years there. I fought through adversity, as you said. Dealing up with a banged-up shoulder, dealing with a hairline fracture in my fibula this past season, I did everything I could to play through it and enjoy my time.”

Packers Predraft Visits