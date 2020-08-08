53 Men: DT Bravvion Roy Player Profile

DT Bravvion Roy

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 330 lbs

College: Baylor

NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Depth player

Kawann Short and Derrick Brown will be the two manning down the front of the Panthers defense, but Bravvion Roy will be a solid, intriguing option for Phil Snow to rotate in on sub packages. He has some developing to do before he sees significant playing time.

Analysis:

Roy may not be the biggest defensive tackle in stature, but he plays much larger than his size would indicate. His lower body strength is what jumps off the screen when you watch his highlights along with his strong hands and quickness off the ball. He moves really well for an interior lineman and knows how to go get the quarterback. In 2019, he finished with 5.5 sacks and also accounted for 13 tackles for loss. Having played under defensive coordinator Phil Snow at Baylor, he understands the scheme, the terminology, and the overall philosophy which puts him in a great position to see some form of playing time as a rookie.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The Panthers need as much depth as possible on the defensive front and with Kawann Short coming off of a season-ending injury, it doesn't hurt to have a couple extra options. Roy may be a sixth round pick, but there's a lot to like in terms of his future with the Panthers.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 39 DT Derrick Brown

