53 Men: DT Bravvion Roy Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
DT Bravvion Roy
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 330 lbs
College: Baylor
NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)
Depth Chart Projection: Depth player
Kawann Short and Derrick Brown will be the two manning down the front of the Panthers defense, but Bravvion Roy will be a solid, intriguing option for Phil Snow to rotate in on sub packages. He has some developing to do before he sees significant playing time.
Analysis:
Roy may not be the biggest defensive tackle in stature, but he plays much larger than his size would indicate. His lower body strength is what jumps off the screen when you watch his highlights along with his strong hands and quickness off the ball. He moves really well for an interior lineman and knows how to go get the quarterback. In 2019, he finished with 5.5 sacks and also accounted for 13 tackles for loss. Having played under defensive coordinator Phil Snow at Baylor, he understands the scheme, the terminology, and the overall philosophy which puts him in a great position to see some form of playing time as a rookie.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
The Panthers need as much depth as possible on the defensive front and with Kawann Short coming off of a season-ending injury, it doesn't hurt to have a couple extra options. Roy may be a sixth round pick, but there's a lot to like in terms of his future with the Panthers.
Previous "53 Men" projections
No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III
What type of season do you expect from Bravvion Roy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.