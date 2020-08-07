53 Men: DT Derrick Brown Player Profile

DT Derrick Brown

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 325 lbs

College: Auburn

NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Carolina needed to fill a major gap on the defense this offseason and drafted arguably the best defensive player in the 2020 NFL Draft in Derrick Brown. With the combination of Brown and Kawann Short, the Panthers' run defense should be much improved.

Analysis:

Brown is someone who many see as a guy who has the potential to be a star in the NFL almost right away. With Kawann Short at the age of 31, it's important for Brown to assume a leadership role early in his career. Personally, I believe Brown will be in consideration for Rookie of the Year. However, I don't see him winning the award because he wont have the flashy stats that guys like Chase Young or Isaiah Simmons will likely have. He's going to open up a lot of gaps for linebackers and create intense pressure on the nose of the ball. He eats up double teams and still finds ways to be effective and make an impact on the play. With Luke Kuechly no longer in uniform, Brown could be the "next guy" for the Panthers' defense over the next ten or so years, at least that's what fans are hoping for.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Brown is going to be a big part of the Panthers' defense for many years to come. The only way we don't see him on the 53-man roster is if he were to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, which is not likely to happen.

