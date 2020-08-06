53 Men: DT Kawann Short Player Profile

DT Kawann Short

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 315 lbs

College: Purdue

NFL stats: 274 tackles, 87 QB Hits, 59 tackles for loss, 32.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The Panthers missed Short's presence immensely in 2019 as the team finished 28th against the run, allowing an average of 143.5 yards per game. Having Short back in the lineup should help improve the team's numbers across the board.

Analysis:

Short is not your ordinary defensive tackle - he's going to disrupt the pocket, create pressure on the quarterback, and make opposing quarterbacks feel uncomfortable. Albeit at the age of 31, I firmly believe Short is still in the prime of his career. He's got a lot of really good football left in him and having him back in the lineup will not only be beneficial for the team, but for rookie Derrick Brown as well. Since the departure of Star Lotulelei, Short hasn't had a tough, hard-nosed player to team up with on the inside. Brown's presence should make life much easier for Short.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Kawann Short is about as guaranteed of a lock for the 53-man roster as someone can get. If can stay healthy in 2020, we could see him make the 3rd Pro Bowl appearance of his career.

