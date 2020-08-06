AllPanthers
53 Men: DT Kawann Short Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

DT Kawann Short

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 315 lbs

College: Purdue

NFL stats: 274 tackles, 87 QB Hits, 59 tackles for loss, 32.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The Panthers missed Short's presence immensely in 2019 as the team finished 28th against the run, allowing an average of 143.5 yards per game. Having Short back in the lineup should help improve the team's numbers across the board.

Analysis:

Short is not your ordinary defensive tackle - he's going to disrupt the pocket, create pressure on the quarterback, and make opposing quarterbacks feel uncomfortable. Albeit at the age of 31, I firmly believe Short is still in the prime of his career. He's got a lot of really good football left in him and having him back in the lineup will not only be beneficial for the team, but for rookie Derrick Brown as well. Since the departure of Star Lotulelei, Short hasn't had a tough, hard-nosed player to team up with on the inside. Brown's presence should make life much easier for Short.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Kawann Short is about as guaranteed of a lock for the 53-man roster as someone can get. If can stay healthy in 2020, we could see him make the 3rd Pro Bowl appearance of his career. 

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

What type of season do you expect from Kawann Short? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

