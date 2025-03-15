Meet Patriots New DT Khyiris Tonga
On Friday, the New England Patriots introduced Khyiris Tonga in a free agent press conference.
Strolling out to the podium following the opening segment of Mack Hollins, the 6-foot-5, 338-pound behemoth took questions from the media, shedding light on various topics.
Tonga was signed early in the free agency period, a one-year, $2.7-million deal, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
A quick breakdown on the notable takeaways below…
On his reaction to joining the Patriots defensive front, specifically….
“It just fit perfectly for who I was and defensive-wise. My agent, shout-out to my agent, got it right for me and made it real quick, and here I am," Tonga said. "So exciting.”
“This D-Line, I’ve seen the additions and I’m excited to play along with these boys and see what we can do.”
On the style of play Tonga brings to the Patriots’ defensive line, and whether he prefers a single gap or a two-gap role in the middle….
“I like to think of myself as strong and trying to be dominant in the front, zero and the one (techniques). But I played in so many fronts to where I can be comfortable along the line wherever they would need me most," Tonga said.
“I love it all (as it relates to gap responsibilities). I just love being in the trenches. It’s so fun for me and I enjoy it.”
On his knowledge of new D-Linemates Christian Barmore and Milton Williams….
“I know enough to know that they’re dominant, and I got to see them play, everyone got to see them play in February,” Tonga said. “And I’m excited to be able to play side-by-side, and do whatever I can to be with them.”
“(Watching Williams win a Super Bowl) makes me want to do the same thing, and that’s the goal.”
On his personal background within his family, and what it means to him that they’re watching him join the New England Patriots….
“My family is everything to me, man. If you know the story, my parents helped me in the place I didn’t think too much of when I was young. But they helped me in so (many) ways to help me get on my feet and find out who I am, and being able to go out and share my story," Tonga said. "So, my family means everything to me.
“(It means) everything. Shout out to my parents and my siblings, especially. I don’t think without them, without the support that I had back in high school, that’s when it really just started, in my senior year, without them, I don’t know where I would be. Probably in some trouble, definitely would not be here today. So, grateful to them.”
On what Patriots fans should know about him off the field….
“I love to eat. I love chilling with my daughter," Tonga said. I love hanging around my little girl. I love food, I love Polynesian food, so if ya’ll know of any Polynesian spots out here, I’m not sure but let me know.”
