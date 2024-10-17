Patriots QB Drake Maye Dealing With Knee Injury
The New England Patriots officially began their new era for the franchise in Week 6 when they started rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye under center.
Now, the Patriots will move forward with their first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and Maye leading the way. It's a completely new look for the team and it's one that started off fairly strong for New England.
Maye looked great during his starting debut. He did throw two interceptions and was sacked four times, but he remained confident and composed.
When the final whistle blew, Maye had completed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also chipped in with 38 rushing yards.
While he has brought excitement to the fan base again, he has now appeared on the injury report ahead of Week 7 with a knee injury.
More details have been released about how concerned the Patriots are about the injury. Thankfully, it doesn't sound like it's anything serious.
Phil Perry, a reporter covering New England, has revealed that the team is not concerned about the injury, but they did have Maye undergo an MRI just to be safe.
It's good news that the team isn't concerned about the injury, but simply having an MRI is worrisome. Hopefully, Maye's knee is fine and he'll be good to play this coming week.
The 22-year-old quarterback is set for a much easier second start this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Going up against the Houston Texans in his debut was not easy at all. With the positive game he put together against the quality Texans' defense, he has a chance for a big-time game this week.
Obviously, all Patriots fans will be monitoring Maye's knee and how he looks this week. Despite being on the injury report and undergoing an MRI, it sounds like he's going to be ready to play.
Mayo and the coaching staff will need to figure out how to protect Maye a little bit better. With the knee injury being something to watch, they can't afford their rookie quarterback to continue taking a beating like he did last week.
