Patriots Eyeing Final Roster Needs After Round 1
If one NFL team has been more productive than the other 31 this off-season, it very well could be the New England Patriots.
Of course, the final pieces of each puzzle are falling into place this week.
The Patriots had the most effective tool for transforming a roster, of course; the most salary cap space among all 32 organizations entering March. Despite the several pressing roster needs, having in place a young and promising early-first-round quarterback was a major benefit.
While NFL fans are aware of New England’s shopping spree with substantial cap space in play, it's interesting to look at the roster development following Round 1, and how the remaining needs could be addressed through Friday (#38, #69, #77) and Saturday (#106, #144, #171, #220, #238).
Below are the most significant roster additions through free agency and the first round.
Offense
- WR Stefon Diggs (3 years, $69 M)
- RT Morgan Moses (3 years, $24 M)
- WR Mack Hollins (2 years, $8.4 M)
- TE Austin Hooper (1 year, $5 M)
- OT Will Campbell (TBD)
Defense
- OLB/Edge Harold Landry (3 years, $43.5 M)
- LB Robert Spillane (3 years, $37 M)
- CB Carlton Davis II (3 years, $60 M)
- DT Milton Williams (4 years, $104 M)
- DT Khyiris Tonga (1 years, $2.7M)
- Edge K’Lavon Chaisson (1 year, $5 M)
Prior to the first-round selections, the remaining roster needs could have been categorized by Tier 1 (priority needs on Day Two/Three), Tier 2 (less urgent, but need attention), and Tier 3 (room for improvement).
- Tier 1
Left tackle: Few teams allowed more sacks than the Patriots last season. That can’t stand. One way or another, New England must find a way to get out of the basement in that category.
Clearly, New England proved its taking that shortcoming seriously by spending the fourth overall draft pick to protect Maye’s blindside. Should Will Campbell’s arm length prove to be a shortcoming he can overcome, he absolutely has the blend of size, skill, and God-given tools to build a great career.
Receiver: Stefon Diggs is the only receiver in the current two-deep who has exceeded 690 receiving yards in the last few years.
Between DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Mack Hollins, it feels like a highly established slot receiver flanked by pass-catchers yet to ascend beyond rotational roles.
It’s why some would argue that outside receivers should be considered the No. 1 priority now that Campbell’s onboard.
Still on the board: Jaylin Noel (ISU), Jayden Higgins (ISU), Luther Burden III (MZ), Tre Harris (Ole Miss), Eric Ayomanor (Stanford), Kyle Williams (WSU), Savion Williams (TCU).
Edge: The Patriots generated only 28 sacks last season. Among the additional 31 teams, not one failed to take down the quarterback at least 31 times. Only five defenses allowed more passing yards, and only three teams gave up more passing touchdowns than New England.
Pairing Carlton Davis with Christian Gonzalez while inking Milton Williams, Harold Landry, and Robert Spillane upfront through more than $200 million in contracts proved the top brass are aggressively pursuing solutions at all three levels.
If New England could pair Landry with a dynamic rookie edge rusher capable of fast-tracking to a mature workload on Sundays, it could go a long way.
Still on the board: Mike Green (Marshall), Donovan Ezeiruaku (BC), JT Tuimoloau (OSU) Jack Sawyer (OSU), Landon Jackson (Ark.), and Jordan Burch (Ore.).
Side Note: When it comes to Day Two of the draft, there are three reasons for optimism: Left tackle is already addressed, the staff has three picks over the next two rounds, and both receiver and edge are considered among the most deep and talented groups in this class.
- Tier 2
Guard: There’s uncertainty at the left guard position. Given the needs at receiver and on the edge of the defense, it doesn’t feel likely New England will spend one of its Day Two picks on a rookie to fill this spot, but it’s not impossible. Perhaps the final Day Two pick could be in play for a lineman to pair with Campbell on the left side.
Defensive tackle: A 3-4 front requires tall, long, and physical defensive linemen with size and versatility. Adding 6-foot-4, 338-pound Khyiris Tonga was a smart pickup, Christian Barmore’s future is very bright at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, and Milton Williams will be very interesting to watch operate at 6-3, 290.
What the Patriots could use is a tall, big-bodied defensive lineman capable of multiple techniques for depth purposes, preferably a rookie capable of contributing in a rotational role.
Linebacker: Although New England added hybrid Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, the staff released Ja’Whaun Bentley and Sione Takitaki. It’s time for a new ‘backer to develop over time.
- Tier 3
A few areas the Patriots could address but fall well below receiver, edge, left guard, defensive line, and linebacker are the running back, center, and kicker roles.
With a two picks in each of the fifth and seventh rounds, New England could pounce on the right prospect at any of those three positions if the top brass feels a good value has slipped through the cracks.
- Remaining Picks
Day Two (Friday): #38 (2nd), #68 (3rd), #77 (3rd)
Day Three (Saturday): #106 (4th), #144 (5th), #171 (5th), #220 (7th), #238 (7th)
