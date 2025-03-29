Patriots Early-Round Options Following Stefon Diggs Signing
When the New England Patriots pulled a $69-million dollar trigger to sign four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs, it shook up their perceived NFL Draft needs.
With Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, Miton Williams, and Khyiris Tonga significantly fortifying the front seven while Carlton Davis joins Second-Team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez on the perimeter, the most pressing needs are on the offensive side of the ball, despite adding Diggs and veteran right tackle Morgan Moses.
Moving forward, how should the Patriots maneuver its draft picks, including the fourth overall selection, the No. 38 pick in the second round, and its pair of third-rounders?
Here’s my take on how New England can maximize the opportunities ahead to round out a fantastic free agency period with a loaded crop of incoming rookies.
Round 1 (Pick 4)
Prior to LSU’s Pro Day this week, many experts believed Will Campbell would play guard at the pro level with an outside shot at transitioning to tackle down the road.
Some disagreed with that notion. However, fewer are pushing back on the guard position fit after Campbell’s arm length measured just 32 ⅝” at the Tigers' Pro Day this week.
If you aren’t familiar with the significance of that measurement, read our report on this topic at On SI.
The Patriots need to find a left tackle capable of competing for a starting role this year. However, behind Campbell, most would argue that picking a tackle at No. 4 would constitute a reach.
That’s why the Patriots would be wise to choose the best player available among Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter if either superstar is still available. We know that if Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are picked among the top three selections, Carter or Hunter will fall in New England’s lap.
Those two are far too talented to pass up.
Should the Patriots land Carter, consider the pass rush generated with the Nittany Lion on the edge and Harold Landry alongside him at outside linebacker. Carter and Landry combined for 54.5 sacks over the last three seasons.
When you consider that level of pressure in concert with the pair of big-time cornerbacks on the perimeter in Gonzalez and Davis, the Patriots pass defense could become one of the best nationally.
Should Hunter end up in New England, it’s unclear if either Gonzalez or Davis would move to the slot while the two-way phenom would man the field or boundary side.
One thing is clear, though: Hunter, in tandem with Diggs, would create lethal weaponry for Drake Maye, and it would open up great opportunities for players like Hunter Henry given the vertical threats of Diggs and the Heisman winner.
In a third hypothetical scenario, should Carter and Hunter be selected among the top three, a plausible situation, the Patriots should look to either trade down or simply stay put at No. 4 and select Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
There are two reasons this makes sense and should work out well for New England.
First, Diggs is a well-established slot receiver. If New England paired the veteran with a 6-foot-4, 205-pound outside receiver who caught 174 passes for 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons, again, Drake Maye would be sufficiently armed over the coming years.
What about the tackle position?
Round 2 (Pick 38)
While there aren’t many tackles worthy of a top-five overall selection, it’s a relatively deep group.
This means the Patriots should be able to land a potential immediate starter on the blind side with the 38th overall pick early in the second round.
It’s also possible New England could package its second round selection with one of its two third-rounders or a Day Three pick to trade into the first round.
Either way, the Patriots could add Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, or Tetairoa McMillan followed by a tackle like Kelvin Banks Jr. (33 ½” arms out of Texas), Wyatt Milum (West Virginia), Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon), or Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota).
Round 3 (Picks 69 and 77)
Should the Patriots land one of Carter, Hunter, or McMillan followed by one of the above-mentioned tackles through its first two picks, if New England hasn’t given up a third-rounder, there would be plenty of attractive options in round three.
With the No. 69 and No. 77 overall picks, New England could add what it missed on through the first two rounds. For example, if the Patriots added Carter followed by a tackle, the receiver class is deep in talent.
In a recent three-round mock draft from The Draft Network, the following receivers were available and selected in the third round (receiving stats listed):
- ISU Jayden Higgins (87 catches, 1,183 yards, 9 TD in ‘24)
- TCU Jack Bech (63 catches, 1,034 yards, 9 TD in ‘24)
- WSU Kyle Williams (70 catches, 1,198 yards, 14 TD in ‘24)
- ISU Jaylin Noel (80 catches, 1,194 yards, 8 TD in ‘24)
- Miami Xavier Restrepo (69 catches, 1,127 yards, 11 TD in ‘24)
- Utah St. Jalen Royals (126 catches, 1,914 yards, 21 TD in 20 games in ‘23/’24)
If the Patriots picked Hunter at No. 4 followed by a tackle, the top-two needs would be filled.
From there, New England could fill needs by taking the best guard available, another receiver to further bolster the position, or considering it’s widely viewed as the deepest position group in the NFL Draft, select an edge rusher.
All in all, New England’s draft outlook has become much less complicated through signing Diggs this week.
