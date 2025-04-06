Patriots Ideal First Two NFL Draft Picks
Chad Reuter of NFL.com churned out a report projecting the ideal first two draft picks across all 32 NFL teams. For the New England Patriots, that meant creating the best-case outcome through spending the No. 4 and No. 38 selections on April 24 and early the following day in Round Two.
Reuter’s two hypothetical Tennessee selections are listed below, and On SI put together some analysis of each projection.
Round 1, Pick 4
- Edge Abdul Carter (Penn State)
Despite the counter argument that New England should use the No. 4 draft pick to address more pressing needs on offense, imagine what landing Abdul Carter would mean in the big picture.
It’s compelling when you think of adding the fierce, position-versatile, and highly capable pass rusher like alongside Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, Khyiris Tonga, K’Lavon Chaisson, Keion White, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, and the rest of the fortified front seven.
In addition to a quality cornerback tandem, the new-look Patriots defense could become one of the best in the conference as cohesion grows strong.
Moreover, there’s a strong argument that in New England’s position, a team should not pass on Travis Hunter or Carter with a top-five pick no matter the positional needs. They’re simply too talenter, surefire difference-makers.
As it relates to what follows on Day Two and Day Three and meeting multiple fairly pressing needs on offense, the good news is that both the receiver and offensive line classes are quite deep, and the Patriots have three picks across the following two rounds.
Round 2, Pick 38
- Offensive Line Josh Simmons (Ohio State)
Make no mistake, Josh Simmons is one of the very best tackles in this draft class, even though he had a knee injury derail his 2024 season. Despite the health concerns, this is a prospect who didn’t allow a single sack over his final 26 starts, and he’s proven equally capable at both right tackle and left tackle.
His lateral quickness is truly outstanding. Simmons' strength to absorb and combat power off the edge is impressive. He has excellent body control and balance, and it’s difficult to find flaws within his technique.
Simmons doesn’t lunge, he’s aggressive but efficient with his hands.
All in all, if it wasn’t for his 2024 injury, Simmons wouldn’t likely be projected here because he wouldn’t have made it out of the first round.
