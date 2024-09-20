Patriots DB Leaves Jets Game With Injury
The New England Patriots are locked into an AFC East rivalry matchup tonight on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets. Unfortunately, things have not been going so great so far.
As of right now, the Patriots are losing by a score of 14-0 in the second quarter.
New England also suffered what could end up being a key injury. Jabrill Peppers, the team's starting safety, left the game due to an injury in the first half.
To this point in time, no reports have been made about what the injury is or his status to return to the game. Peppers is a key part of the defense and him missing the rest of the game would be a huge blow.
According to reporter Mike Reiss, it appeared that Peppers ended up running into Keion White. He limped off the field and disappeared into the blue tent.
Nothing has gone right for the Patriots this evening. The defense has been picked apart by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense hasn't been able to move the football.
There is still plenty of football left to be played, but New England needs to pick things up soon.
Hopefully, some good news will come out about Peppers. The team needs him on the field. We'll make sure to have an update as soon as it becomes available.
