Patriots Plan for Drake Maye Backup Revealed
The New England Patriots could not be happier with what they have seen from rookie quarterback Drake Maye this season since he took over the starting job from Jacoby Brissett.
Maye has looked the part of a long-term franchise quarterback in his time as the starter this year and has shown no signs of slowing down from being that kind of player.
Behind him, the Patriots have had Jacoby Brissett and Joe Milton III. It's a room that they like very much.
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England would like to keep their current quarterback room together moving forward past the 2024 season.
“If the Patriots had their way, they would be returning the same group in 2025,” Reiss stated. “According to sources involved in the negotiations, when the Patriots were courting (Jacoby) Brissett in the offseason, they were offering him a two-year contract.”
While the Patriots would like to keep the same group together, there seems to be a strong chance that Brissett could end up leaving in free agency. There are other teams around the NFL that could use a better backup quarterback or even a potential bridge starter.
Brissett wants to play, but he knows that Maye is going to be the starter in New England. If an opportunity presents itself where he could compete for playing time, he would likely take it.
Milton, on the other hand, should be back. As long as the Patriots want to keep him, it seems likely that he would stay.
New England is in a great situation at quarterback. They are not in a position where they "have" to keep anyone but Maye. If other players leave, they can replace a backup quarterback.
All of that being said, it will be interesting and entertaining to watch Maye develop over the next few years. He has shown off the potential of being a legitimate superstar and a top NFL quarterback.
It will also be interesting to see who the Patriots end up surrounding their young quarterback with.
From the backup quarterback position to more help at wide receiver and on the offensive line, New England needs to put together a strong offseason as they try to work their way back into playoff contention.
