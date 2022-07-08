Skip to main content

Patriots' Devin McCourty: Still Among NFL's Best

Two-time Pro Bowler Devin McCourty has averaged 75 tackles per season and has been a long-time team leader.

The New England Patriots' Devin McCourty is one of the best in the NFL. In a recent ranking of the top safeties in the league, in fact, McCourty comes in at No. 3.

McCourty has been elected to the Pro Bowl at both cornerback and safety, and appears headed for another productive season at the back end of New England's defense.

Explains the ranking:

“There aren’t many players in pro football history who have had Pro Bowl seasons at both cornerback and safety. Ronnie Lott is the most renowned exception — Charles Woodson would be another. Like Lott and Woodson, McCourty was drafted in the first round by his original team (the Patriots), like Lott and Woodson, McCourty showed out as a cornerback in his rookie season, and like Lott and Woodson, McCourty has continued and extended his effectiveness as a safety later in his career.”

One of McCourty's best traits is his durability. He played in every game last season, recording 60 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions. He has now totaled 31 interceptions through 12 seasons with the Patriots.

The ranking details his strength:

McCourty’s superpower is deep range coverage, and 2021 may have been his best season. He allowed 12 catches on 24 targets for 159 yards, 63 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 31.8.

At age 34, the three-time Super Bowl champion signed a one-year, $9 million deal to keep his talents in New England for his 13th NFL season. 

“I think in free agency there’s always a chance you could end up going elsewhere. But I mean this time I’ll be 35 in August. It wasn’t like before where it was really working a deal out and doing it that way,” McCourty said.  “As you get older, you don’t know how much teams want you to come to play football for them. For me, it was obviously trying to stay here and get it done. I think, now going in a year 13, that relationship it’s so easy to conduct and get the business done.” 

The Patriots drafted McCourty in the first round in 2010. Since then, he's been named a team captain in 11 out of 12 seasons.

