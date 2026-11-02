4 Winners, 2 Losers from Patriots' Comeback Win over Dolphins

While it may not have been the prettiest win in the world, the New England Patriots took down the Miami Dolphins 24-19 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

New England improved to 3-0 against AFC East opponents, thanks in-part to the majority of the players listed below.

Here are the four biggest winners, and two biggest losers, from the Patriots' victory over the Dolphins.

WINNER: QB Drake Maye

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins defensive end Josh Uche (9) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he has had plenty of ups and downs throughout this season, Maye's performance on Sunday was one of his most impressive as a Patriot, all things considered.

On the surface, Maye's stat sheets looks impressive, but nothing to write home about. The third-year gunslinger completed 16 of his 20 passes for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns, plus punched in another score on the ground. More impressively, however, he did so without many of the New England offense's key pieces.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receivers A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins, plus offensive guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mike Onwenu were all unable to play on Sunday. Plus, starting tight end Hunter Henry left the game early.

"That's what being a great quarterback in the National Football League is," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about Maye's success despite the offense's injuries. "Not a whole lot of excuses. You go out there and you find ways to win for your football team...being one of the best quarterbacks in the league, that's what the job description requires."

WINNER: DT Cory Durden

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) walks off the field after an injury during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Durden was on the field for just 26 of New England's defensive snaps (40%), he made them count. The 27-year-old was a game wrecker on Sunday, especially in the first half.

Durden finished the day with 1.5 sacks and four total tackles. He also tallied three pressures on just 13 pass rushes. Plus, one of his highlights of the day came on a run stuff where he moved an offensive lineman nearly five yards backwards.

It's time that teams get familiar with Cory Durden (unless I'm just way behind). I'm not sure how he looks on a down by down basis - but he absolutely has some big time flashes. https://t.co/1XKEoh9R9S pic.twitter.com/HvQxnh1Hw9 — eric smith (@OLCoachSmith63) November 2, 2026

"I felt great," Durden told reporters after the game. "I had a great week of preparation. You know, it's been ups and downs. That's what comes with it during the week. So, just trying to get better and keep going. And I feel like it showed up today."

LOSER: K Andy Borregales

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (8) watches the flight of his extra point kick during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in the same stadium he played his home games at while with the University of Miami, Borregales faltered on Sunday. While weather conditions were far from ideal, the second-year kicker missed a 40-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, which would have tied the game up.

Fortunately for New England, Borregales has been relatively stable this season. That was just his second missed field goal of the year, in addition to one missed point-after attempt.

WINNER: WR DeMario Douglas

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With New England's top-three receivers out due to injuries, the Patriots needed somebody to step up in the room. That man-up was Douglas. The 25-year-old hauled in all three of his targets, tallying 76 yards and a score.

He also may have had the play of the day, a shifty 48-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

"Man, we've been preaching opportunity," Douglas said on Sunday. "I think our coaches do a great job of having everybody prepared as a starter. I feel like, man, when somebody gets hurt,it's somebody that steps up and know what they're doing."

LOSER: Injuries

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs the ball as Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11)fends during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. de. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England headed into Miami without its three best wide receivers, its second running back and its starters at both offensive guard positions. However, what was already bad somehow got worse.

Tight end Hunter Henry, who has been one of Maye's top targets throughout the signal caller's entire NFL career, left the game in the second quarter with a foot injury and did not return. Plus, rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas left the game late and also did not come back in. An already depleted Patriots roster has somehow gotten thinner by the week.

WINNER: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball during the third quarter Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord (14) at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Imagesf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consistency was key for Stevenson on Sunday. The 28-year-old led New England with 19 carries for 82 yards. Plus, he added an extra three receptions through the air. Despite taking a top-end workload while missing two starting offensive linemen, Stevenson did not have any of his rushes go for negative yards.

Plus, he recovered the onside kick toward the end of the game to put the Patriots in position to win it.

"He loves the football team," Vrabel said when asked about Stevenson. "You can see it by the way that he prepares, the way he plays, the way he protects the guys that don't have the ball or how he plays when he doesn't have the ball.His ability to protect the quarterback when they blitz.You know, he does a lot of things for us."

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