5 Patriots to Watch in Injury-Riddled Battle vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots are back at home Sunday afternoon for a battle with the Las Vegas Raiders. Last time out against the Buffalo Bills, New England had by far its best offensive performance of the year.

The Patriots put up a season-high 29 points, while quarterback Drake Maye earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

So, can New England ride that momentum into this weekend against Las Vegas? Or will the injury-riddled squad falter? Here are the five players to keep an eye on may be the biggest contributors toward answering those questions.

WR Romeo Doubs

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs #87 makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston #1 defends during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week was easily Doubs' best as a Patriot. The 26-year-old tallied a season-high six receptions, notched 58 yards and scored his first two touchdowns as a member of New England's squad. Now, headed into this week, the Patriots offense may need to lean on the former Green Bay Packer.

New England heads into Sunday afternoon with just four wide receivers on its active roster, with A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins both on injured reserve.

"So, that was one of the cool things, to see him rewarded for the work he's put in and finally getting in the end zone," Maye said on Wednesday regarding Doubs' performance against the Bills. "He keeps on doing things the right way and he's going to keep on making plays for us."

CB Kindle Vildor

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch as New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) defends during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Patriots wide receiver room is thin, the cornerback depth is substantially thinner. New England ruled out Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada for Sunday's battle. Vildor is one of just three Patriots corners expected to see action on Sunday.

The 28-year-old spent the preseason with New England, shining toward the end of training camp after a slow start to the summer. On Saturday, he was signed to the Patriots' active roster from the practice squad. No matter who he lines up across from, Vildor will play a substantial role against the Raiders.

WR Efton Chism III

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chism is in an extremely similar boat as Doubs: coming off a season-best game (two receptions, 42 yards, TD), working within a thin receiver room and expecting a larger-than-usual role this Sunday.

"I mean, guys continue to take advantage of their opportunities, they get more opportunities," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday. "I mean, we've been finding ways to work (Chism) in there previously. And it's a balance, but he certainly did a lot of things well. I know that he'll continue to do things well for us and continue to know a bunch of different spots."

It remains to be seen whether Chism can ride the momentum of his highlight-reel go-ahead touchdown against the Bills last week. However, it feels near-certain the former undrafted free agent will continue to see his role in the Patriots offense expand.

OT Morgan Moses

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) is seen after the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This choice is less-so about Moses and more-so about Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Although the 29-year-old has tallied just two sacks this year, he still sits top-five in the NFL in pressures.

Maxx Crosby is getting doubled at the highest rate among edge, but he's still making his way to the QB pic.twitter.com/EEAeiqZFWY — PFF (@PFF) September 22, 2026

Quite simply, the Patriots will have to slow down Crosby to have any chance at victory. While Moses has been far from perfect this season (his 59.4 PFF grade ranks 54th of eligble tackles), a stifling performance in the trenches may be the biggest key to victory for New England.

"Maxx will go wherever he wants to go, and he will do whatever he wants to do," Vrabel said on Wednesday. "And it's worked out really, really well. I have a lot of respect for Maxx Crosby as a person and also as a player. So, we'll have to know where he is on every single play. It's been impressive."

LB Robert Spillane

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots will need a full-effort performance from the entire defense, starting with its captain. Spillane may have to do a bit of everything on Sunday against his former squad. Due to the injuries in New England's cornerback room, he may be asked to assume further responsibilities in pass coverage.

Not to mention, Las Vegas sits top-five in the league in rush attempts per game despite averaging the fewest yards per attempt. If Spillane and New England can continue to slow down the ground game, it may take some pressure off the load for a depleted Patriots pass defense.

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