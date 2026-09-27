5 Players to Watch in Patriots' Week 3 Battle vs. Jaguars

The New England Patriots look to improve above .500 for the first time this season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

New England's first two weeks of the year have had plenty of ups and downs: the team lost a close season opener to the Seattle Seahawks before bouncing back for a 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Here are the five players to watch in the Patriots' Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars.

QB Drake Maye

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an MVP runner-up campaign in 2025, Maye has struggled at the start of this season. The third-year gunslinger has tossed four interceptions in his first two games of the season, tied for the most in the NFL. New England's offense has also scored just two touchdowns.

"I think you are figuring us as an offense out early in the weeks, and when you are playing against teams early in the weeks, you are figuring out what we have got, who we are," Maye said after last week's win regarding the offensive struggles. "I think it is just a nature of doing things at a higher level, executing better. Extra effort. We talked about this week, extra effort, extra execution, and I think things when we did, it showed up."

Now a couple weeks into the season, can he string together four consecutive quarters of consistent football?

OT Will Campbell

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After shaky performances in the playoffs last year, Campbell has come back and performed at a high level early in 2026. The 22-year-old has allowed one sack and just three pressures through two games, plus has earned the seventh-highest pass blocking grade amongst qualified tackles by PFF.

"I feel good," Campbell said Wednesday. "Just excited to keep getting out there, keep improving. Just excited to keep winning."

Campbell has already faced a pair of elite pass rush groups against the Seahawks and Steelers, but it won't be much easier when he lines up across Jaguars edge rusher Joshua Hines-Allen on Sunday.

CB Carlton Davis III

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) makes a catch at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing last week's game against the Steelers, Davis has no injury designation for this Sunday. His expected return is a much-needed boost to the Patriots pass defense against a prolific Jaguars offense.

"It wasn't too serious," Davis said Friday regarding his injury. "It was just something I had to deal with and get back to my normal self and make that I'm able to do my job. So that was the biggest thing and I'm good to go now."

Although Jacksonville may lack a singular elite playmaker at wide receiver, the group's depth is one of the best in the NFL. Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers are all proven difference-makers in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not Davis can limit the impact of those pass catchers.

EDGE Elijah Ponder

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones left last week's game early with a shoulder injury, Ponder stepped up. The 2025 undrafted free agent tallied three tackles, a sack and a scoop-and-score touchdown against the Steelers.

"He had a couple of them last year," Vrabel said regarding the fumble recovery. "I know the ball found him a couple times last year, and he would start running, or he had the one in Denver that they blew dead. But it's good that good things happen when you're around the football."

With Jones ruled out against Jacksonville, will Ponder put the pressure on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence?

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offense player Rhamondre Stevenson (38) gets tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defense player Cameron Heyward (97) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Stevenson has been a staple to the Patriots' offense for years, last week again showed his biggest recurring issue: ball security. The 28-year-old lost three fumbles in 2025 and did so again last week.

"It was good to see Rhamondre come back in there and have a couple really nice runs and break through a couple times," Vrabel said regarding Stevenson's performance against Pittsburgh. "So, I think we're going to need everybody, and we know how critical the ball is and ball security, and we're going to need everybody."

A week removed from his turnover, will Stevenson return to his role as the Patriots' top running back? Or will he again be out-produced by 2025 second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson?

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