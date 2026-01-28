Cam Newton Rips Patriots' Drake Maye With Disrespectful QB Comparisons

If you though Cam Newton was done ripping into the New England Patriots, think again.

The former Patriots quarterback himself has continued to rip into his past team this season, discrediting the AFC champions by way of their easier schedule, the play of 23-year-old quarterback Drake Maye, or a combination of both.

In the most recent episode of his "4th & 1" podcast, Newton discussed his thoughts on Maye reaching the Super Bowl in his second season — and compared him to other quarterbacks in the past who have been carried to the game.

"It’s giving Trent Dilfer, it’s giving Jim McMahon, Brad Johnson, Rex Grossman. All of those names combined benefited off a great defense alone. They’re not here because of Drake Maye," Newton said. "That’s just facts. Does that make Drake Maye a bad player? No. Did Drake Maye do enough to win a football game? Yes. But I would also say Drake Maye did enough to lose a game that he won, too."

Yes, all those quarterbacks weren't the flashiest names to ever make it to the Super Bowl. McMahon, while carried to Super Bowl XX with a historically-great defense, threw for 256 yards and rushed for two scores in a blowout victory over New England.

It's just the latest example of Newton — who spent one season in New England back in 2020 — ripping on a player who has openly admitted to admiring Newton during his playing days in Carolina. Maye even went as far to use Newton's "Superman" celebration after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Panthers in Week 4.

But Newton doesn't stop there.

In the same video, he reverses course, later saying that Maye is on an all-time trajectory. Sure, he may be getting carried by his defense that allowed just 29 points in three playoff games. But the former MVP winner says if he keeps winning, statistics or not, he could surpass Tom Brady. Huh?

Newton Continues To Dig Into Maye's Play

"But this is what you have to understand about ol’ Drake Maye," he continued. "If he keeps this up with this trajectory, winning this early in his career, whether I like it, whether I love it, whether I hate it, hate it some more, hate it even more than that, despise it or just don’t wanna give credit when credit’s due, Drake Maye will go down as an all-time great. Even superseding the individual that played there that got a statue."

In Newton's first year as a mainstream NFL analyst on ESPN, and an even more outspoken podcast host, he's continually dove into Maye's successful season with disgust. He called him a game manager earlier in the year.

He doesn't call Maye a bad player, but uses typical arguments often used by talking heads (game manager, carried by defense, no eye-popping stats) to discredit a player who grew up in North Carolina area.

The beef continues to be confusing, and will likely only grow in size as Super Bowl LX — held in Santa Clara, California, the location of Newton's Super Bowl appearance — approaches.

