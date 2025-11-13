Patriots' Depth Will Be Tested Against Jets on TNF
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 12.
The Patriots (8-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 28-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets (2-7) are also fresh off a 27-20 Week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns, their second win in as many weeks.
With just over an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Bucs have released their lists of inactives.
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
TE Austin Hooper
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
WR Kayshon Boutte
LB Christian Ellis
DE Joshua Farmer
G Caedan Wallace
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it Means for the Patriots:
Hooper was the lone non-participant for the entire slate of sessions in preparation for Week 11. His absence was due to a concussion, likely suffered during New England’s 28-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Hooper has performed well during his second season with the Patriots, having aligned on played 55.8 percent of the offensive snaps. The veteran has 13 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown. The Pats could elevate either C.J. Dippre or Thomas Odukoya from the practice squad to add depth behind starter Hunter Henry and fullback Jack Westover.
Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, left the game in the closing moments of first half and did not return. He was inactive for New England’s Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through nine games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving New England’s Week 9 game, he had zero catches on only one target.
With Boutte officially sidelined, rookie Kyle Williams is once again expected to take on the majority of the LSU product’s vacated snaps. Williams (career-high 34 snaps) put himself in the national spotlight in Week 10 by scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 72-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye — not only the longest pass of the quarterback’s career, but also the longest touchdown of the season for the Patriots.
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta.
Though Stevenson was present as an observer throughout the week‘s practices, he was ultimately deemed unready to return in time to face the Jets. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson and reserve practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson should help to fill Stevenson’s void. Veteran running back Terrell Jennings (knee) entered this matchup as questionable, but will play against the Jets.
Ellis’ absence stems from his suffering a hip injury in the closing moments of the second quarter of New England’s Week 9 game against the Falcons. The veteran linebacker led the team with five tackles (one solo) at the time of his exit. Elliss came into the day with 48 tackles (22 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on the year. He was also inactive for the Pats’ Week 10 victory over the Bucs. Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu and Jack Gibbens are New England's other options at inside linebacker.
Though his contributions are primarily expected to be on special teams, linebacker Darius Harris has been elevated from the scout team for this prime time matchup against the Jets.
JETS INACTIVES:
CB Azareye'h Thomas
WR Garrett Wilson
RB Khalil Herbert
LB Ja’Markis Weston
ED Braiden McGregor
TE Jelani Woods
