Patriots Missing Three Stars Due to Injuries
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots begin their preparations for a pivotal Week 10 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, three key contributors will not be joining them on the practice fields — at least, to start the week.
Pats head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed to reporters at Gillette Stadium that receiver Kayshon Boutte, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Christian Ellis will not participate in the team’s first Week 10 practice. When asked about the potential of having to replace said players in the lineup, Vrabel simply reminded all within Patriots Nation that it would be a “team effort.”
"There's a lot of interchangeable parts,” Vrabel said of his prospective "next men up.” “They'll all play. They'll all contribute."
Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, Vrabel, will be evaluated on a daily basis, with an updated status expected to be revealed later in the week.
At the time of Boutte’s injury, the Pats held a 21-14 lead over the Falcons, with fellow wideouts DeMario Douglas and Stefon Diggs having contributed touchdown catches respectively. Rookie Kyle Williams took on the majority of the offensive snaps typically reserved for Boutte in the second half.
Through nine games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving this game, he had zero catches on only one target. Should Boutte remain sidelined, receivers such as Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams are expected to be among the “interchangeable parts” Vrabel mentioned.
Stevenson Remains Sidelined After Missing Week 9 Win
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta.
Despite his absence, Stevenson currently lead the team in rushing touchdowns [three], while trailing rookie TreVeyon Henderson by just five yards for the top spot that category. Veteran rusher Terrell Jennings and reserve practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson should help to fill Stevenson’s void, if he is unable to play in Week 10.
Lastly, Ellis absence from practice stems from his suffering a hip injury in the closing moments of the second quarter of New England’s Week 9 game against the falcons. The veteran linebacker led the team with five tackles (one solo) at the time of his exit. Elliss came into the day with 48 tackles (22 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on the year. Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu and Jack Gibbens are New England's other options at inside linebacker.
