Patriots Rookie Addresses Late-Game Mistake
New England Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson has fumbled the ball three times to start the 2025 campaign, so why not give TreVeyon Henderson a shot as the primary ball carrier? The team did that against the Cleveland Browns and it paid off, as the Ohio State draft pick rushed for a career-best 75 yards on a team-high 10 carries.
Henderson's last carry, however, resulted in a fumble right near the goal line. It was the second turnover of the game, but because the Patriots had a comfortable lead, it didn't result in much. That doesn't mean that the first turnover of Henderson's young career can't be a learning lesson.
"Yeah, it is tough," Henderson said. "You know, it is a learning lesson for me definitely. It is tough to go out like that, but that is something that we have been harping on all season, just taking care of the ball. So, that is something we have got to continue to work on."
Week 8 was a turning point for the electric ball carrier, who had struggled to fully make his mark on the team behind Stevenson and now-injured Antonio Gibson. His performance against Cleveland is likely going to spring open some more chances for Henderson to run the ball in a Patriots offense that's beginning to click on all cylinders.
Henderson's Late Fumble Was The First Turnover Of His Career
"I have definitely been getting more comfortable this season as well," Henderson said. "Getting more reps, getting more opportunities, different looks, going up against different players."
But just because a player was taken in the second round doesn't mean there isn't an adjustment period. Henderson's quick play potential is still there, and though he just has one touchdown to his name as a Patriot, he knows he will fully adapt to the faster pace of the NFL this year.
"Each level is always going to be an adjustment you have to make," Henderson said. "High school to college, college to NFL. There are always going to be things you've got to adapt to. Game is getting faster, guys are bigger, guys are stronger. So, eventually you get accustomed to it."
And it also seems like though Henderson may need to adapt to the NFL speed, he doesn't need to adapt to the winning portion. The Patriots are coming off back-to-back four win seasons, and now with the national champion running back in the backfield, the team has sprung out to the tune of the AFC's second best record heading into November.
Henderson credits that to his new head coach, the one who played at his alma mater.
"I think (head coach Mike Vrabel) has done a great job bringing us close together as a team, helping us to play for each other, not just for ourselves," Henderson said. "So, I have been thankful to have him as a head coach. He has been doing such a good job of pushing me, pushing everyone on this team no matter who we are."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!