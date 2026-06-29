What Needs To Happen For Patriots To Get Over Super Bowl Hurdle

No one expected the New England Patriots to be in the Super Bowl last season.

This year? Those expectations are back in full force across New England.

The first season of the Mike Vrabel era has re-energized the region's football fandom after a few years of poor play. With several cornerstone players on the roster, plenty of cap space and the sky-high expectations carrying over from 2025, the Patriots are back where they've always used to be.

Those Super Bowl conversations have bled into the 2026 season, and as the Patriots begin their quest back to the Super Bowl, they'll have to accomplish plenty of things this year. If they want to win the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time, they can't afford to not check all these boxes.

Rely On Drake Maye's Ever-Growing Stardom

As a rookie, Maye showed his capabilities in spurts. A nice throw here and a physical run there set the tone for what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could unlock in his second season. 2025 was a total explosion.

The 23-year-old shot himself into the MVP conversation in just one season. His accuracy was the best in the league, his ability to command the offense turned the Patriots into a juggernaut every time they touched the field. He brought back the glory that came with being the quarterback for this team.

The Patriots need to continue pushing that button. Let Maye be the operator of the offense this season. It's been seen in infant stages this spring, as the coaching staff works on his on-field leadership. How can that carry over into the regular season?

Maye is easily the face of the franchise just two years in. Another All-Pro season could be in the cards and set the stage for what should be a long career in New England. Let Maye cook time and time again.

Limit Costly Turnovers From QB Position

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

With that being said, you can't just let Maye operate willy nilly.

The coaching staff can't just allow him to freestyle all year. If a play breaks down and it's time to scramble, Maye is more than able to make that play happen. But if he keeps trying to improvise with his legs, or force passes into tight coverage, it's going to lead to bad turnovers.

The postseason gave us a taste of what these can look like. Maye threw four interceptions and fumbled the ball seven times in the Patriots' final four games of the year. Offensive line breakdowns, poor weather and just doing much all played a part. That will have to be limited.

A lot of people compare Maye's style of play to Josh Allen's in Buffalo. Something that plagued Allen early in his career is a slew of sloppy turnovers. Let Maye be himself and play free, but reign him in if it becomes too much.

Trust Run Game, OL Blocking More

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Patriots went out and revamped their offensive line. They traded away Garrett Bradbury, signed Alijah Vera-Tucker and drafted Caleb Lomu. Having capable bodies up front was easily an offseason goal for this team.

Because of that, it should make running the ball a lot easier for the Patriots.

The two-headed monster of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson is easily one of the best 1-2 punches in the league. Stevenson's bowling ball-style of running, paired with Henderson'a athleticism as a receiver gives the Patriots plenty of options on how to utilize them.

They shouldn't have to overthink it. Trust the running game and have it be more of a consistent part of the offensive attack. There were times where it was on point last year, and there were other times where they couldn't get anything cooking behind an offensive line that looked like Swiss cheese.

You don't have to run the ball 40+ times a week every single game, but the Patriots should feel a lot more comfortable in their run game this season compared to a year ago.

Make A.J. Brown Offensive Focal Point

Spending a first round pick on Brown shows a clear plan from the Patriots' perspective. The wide receiver needs to be the main person catching passes from Maye.

It's easy to say that the Patriots' wide receiver room is crowded -- it is -- but Brown has to stand alone in that group. Romeo Doubs, who was the team's WR1 before they traded with the Eagles to open up June, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas all will have major roles in the offense.

But it has to all be secondary to Brown, who's begun to form a real connection with Maye in spring practices. Let that relationship grow, and have the 28-year-old Brown be Maye's best friend this season.

Get After The Quarterback Early And Often

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes against New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Will the Patriots be able to get after the quarterback with conviction this year? If they want to win it all, it's going to be a main factor in doing so. Super Bowl LX showed that the team's ability to collapse the pocket was just missing something.

So they went out and signed Dre'Mont Jones and drafted Gabe Jacas. Despite what is happening off the field (including Jacas yet to play in his first practice), the team is going to need someone to become that go-to pass rusher.

It shouldn't matter if they can rack up 10 sacks, or just make life hectic for passers so the Patriots' defensive tackles can clean up the mess. All that matters is if the defense, one that was dominant in swarming at times in 2025, can re-set the chains more consistently.

Nail Down Christian Gonzalez Deal For Good

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a 58-yard pass against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The cornerback, who still has two years left on his rookie contract, didn't take part in team drills in mandatory minicamp. It's part of his hold in as he waits for a new contract, one that could certainly set the bar for his position across the league.

But those negotiations have gone on long enough. The Patriots could easily get a new deal hammered out before training camp on July 25. They could also decide to just table those discussions, let Gonzalez play on his rookie deal and risk the superstar feeling miffed.

Maybe a compromise could be to just add more money to his deal this season, and use that restructuring as a measure to push conversations off a bit. It's not worth the hassle. The Patriots need Gonzalez on the roster to win the Super Bowl. Why not just get that deal done now and not have to think about it anymore?

Win In The Special Teams Margins

Kicker Andy Borregales was solid in his rookie season a year ago, but he did miss a few kicks early on. Punter Bryce Baringer didn't have his best season booting the ball, and struggled at times when it came to pinning guys deep. Returning kicks became a real struggle for the Patriots after Antonio Gibson tore his ACL.

Finding a way to fix these mistakes can minimize the possibilities that the Patriots lose in excruciating ways.

Ideally, having the same special teams trio of Borregales/Baringer/long snapper Julian Ashby should lend itself to more confidence heading into the season. We know that Marcus Jones will be electric as the punt returner, but the Patriots nee to find that same explosion at kick returner.

It may just feel like the third phase of football, and may not impact games as much as offense or defense. But the Patriots historically have been sound on special teams when they win it all. If they want to take home ring No. 7, that will have to continue.

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