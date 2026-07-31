What We've Learned From Patriots Training Camp So Far, Including A.J. Brown's Slow Start

FOXBORO --- We've seen three non-padded practices, a walkthrough and one padded practice to open up New England Patriots training camp this summer. We saw DeAndre Hopkins take the field as a coach, Robert Kraft shared details on a major contract and a few players left practice early with injuries.

It's been a busy week for the Patriots, who now head into the swing of things. They've gotten past the league-required five-day ramp up period and have strapped the pads on already. The first few hits have knocked the cobwebs off.

It was a headline-filled offseason for New England, so it's now time to see how those headlines are turning out on the practice field. Here are a few major storylines from Patriots camp through the first five practices.

A.J. Brown's Lack Of Production ... At First

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) works out at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a slow start to the Drake Maye-A.J. Brown connection. Of the first seven passes thrown to the wide receiver to open up camp, only one of them was caught. The first throw of camp -- a deep ball to Brown down the left sideline -- fell incomplete after the receiver tried to bring it in with one hand.

It was a conscious decison from Maye to get Brown involved early and often.

"I think I had to," Maye said on the throw. "One-on-one over there with Gonzo (Christian Gonzalez). I was going to try to start off the camp with a little bang, but I got to make a better throw for him."

The practices that followed, the connection didn't seem to click. Sure, the players would throw off to the side and during QB/WR drills, but when the team came together for 11-on-11s, nothing would stick.

Until Thursday. A switch flipped, as Maye found Brown on four completions -- the most by any player in the practice. Two of those went for touchdowns on slants in the red zone. It was a major step forward for Brown, who's still in the process of absorbing the offensive playbook.

"The offense is -- I’m in a good spot, a pretty good spot," Brown said. "I want to say I’m like 90 percent and it’s really about executing and getting on the same page with Drake each and every day."

Defense Leading The Way

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III (31) makes a catch at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Ever summer, without faith, defenses are always ahead of the offenses. It's just part of the natural cycle of NFL training camps.

That is happening in New England, where the defense has outshined their offensive counterparts to open up practices. That's not to say that Maye and the offense hasn't looked good (they've progressively gotten better each day), but the defense has flown around the field.

It helps that Gonzalez, who could easily sit out for contract negotiations, is running around as a full participant. It helps that newly-signed safety Kevin Byard -- though he's struggled at times in coverage -- is playing the role as captain. The defensive front, led by Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, is getting good push up front.

Is the defense just out-scheming the offense right now?

"I think both sides come to play every day," safety Craig Woodson said. "We come to compete, and you know, sometimes we may win. That's just how the game goes. But the good thing about it is we all compete and we're all trying to get better, and just trying to build chemistry."

Kayshon Boutte, Craig Woodson Shining

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the practices where Brown was left without a catch, Boutte became the player to watch. The deep ball threat, who's been wrapped up in trade talks for months, continued to make highlight reel grab after highlight reel grab.

He's been able to block out the noise that comes with potentially being on the trade block, and has channeled his energy onto the football field.

“I think my attitude. I mean, we all hear a lot of the stuff that’s going on,” Boutte said. “I’m taking every day, day-by-day, not thinking about what’s next.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the team should be impressed with Woodson's development. After a rookie year where he became a starter, he'll now play alongside Byard -- a player who said he wanted to help cause more turnovers this season.

That already began, as Woodson recorded the first interception of the summer. On a pass intended for Brown, it got tipped up and fell into the lap of a diving Woodson. In coverage, he's looked smooth. It's been a strong second camp for the safety.

"He had the first pick of training camp, made a really good diving play on a tipped pass," Byard said of Woodson. "He’s mature beyond his years. I think he’s older, he’s 25. He’s a second-year guy, but he’s an older guy, very mature. I’m just looking forward to building with him and obviously having good discussions in meetings and things like that."

Important Contracts Getting Settled (Somewhat)

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) and owner Robert Kraft attend training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If all goes right, the Patriots are going to get a lot of contributions this year from Gonzalez and rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas. Both players have made headlines this offseason for their contracts, both in different ways. In camp so far, we've gotten some answers on both of those fronts.

For Gonzalez, his quest to become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history continues. Owner Robert Kraft told reporters Saturday that the team offered him a contract to give him that title, but then the Cleveland Browns re-upped that number by extending Denzel Ward.

Still, Gonzalez has been active at practice and making plays. It's a matter of time for when this deal gets done, but both sides -- the cornerback and Kraft -- have been open and honest about wanting the partnership to continue well past 2027 (when Gonzalez's rookie contract runs up).

For Jacas, he finally signed his rookie deal. Littered with injury waivers after an offseason procedure hampered his ability to get on the field, the Illinois rookie signed his contract and was placed on the active/non-football injury list. He's getting closer to making his team debut, as Jacas has been spotted on the sideline in street clothes.

After a months-long saga, the Patriots are getting closer to involving their second rounder into the defense.

"I probably would say Gabe's closer to coming back than Harold (Landry) is," head coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday about the pair of injured edge rushers on the roster.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!