What Is Next for Rams’ Preseason Standout
The Los Angeles Rams had some players who stood out in the preseason and made a case for them to be on their finalized roster. The first name that comes to mind is center Willie Lampkin, who played excellently despite being undersized.
Lampkin put a lot of teams on notice and had serious momentum to make the Rams roster, but due to an injury, he ultimately didn't make the cut. He got picked up off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles, a move the Rams hopefully won't regret.
Another player who performed admirably during the preseason was Jarquez Hunter, but he made the their final roster and can be impactful in the Rams' running game in 2025. However, there's another preseason standout that didn't make the cut but potentially has a future with the team.
What's Next?
Lauren Gray is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and she released an article going over standout rookies from week three of the preseason. Tru Edwards was the only representative for the Rams, with his spectacular catches being a highlight.
"Edwards was targeted twice against Cleveland, securing one catch in spectacular fashion. The play came on a fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter with the Rams on Cleveland’s 41-yard line and down by six", said Gray.
Edwards didn't make the Rams' final roster, but he was added to their practice squad, which means there's hope that he can contribute sometime in his rookie season. He showed out in the preseason and showed the Rams that he can make catches in sticky situations.
"Edwards ran a back-shoulder route and was able to adjust and secure the bobbling pass, which was initially deflected, as he fell out of bounds. He kept his feet in bounds for a 25-yard pickup, moving the Rams into the red zone".
On top of making this spectacular catch, he also caught the game-winning touchdown pass thrown by Stetson Bennett in their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. His catching skills are on par with some of the Rams' best, and there could be a future brewing where the Rams' receiving corps is led by Puka Nacua, Konata Mumpfield, and Edwards.
That future is dependent on whether the Rams activate him from their practice squad during his rookie season, and he makes an impression to secure a roster spot in the future. For now, Edwards' future with the team hangs in the balance.
