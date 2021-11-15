Rams at 49ers Week 10 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams Week 10 contest against the 49ers.

Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan have deep ties coaching with one another dating back to their start in the NFL. Meanwhile, as opposing coaches, Shanahan and the 49ers have had success in defeating McVay and the Rams.

As the teams get set to faceoff on Monday Night Football, the Rams will present a much different look than they have in the years prior during their meetings with the 49ers. Factoring in Matthew Stafford, and newly acquired players Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams have pushed their chips in the middle of the table going all in, and the 49ers will have their first opportunity in attempting to keep their win streak over the Rams alive.

Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 10 showdown between the Rams and 49ers:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at 49ers Week 10

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Over/under point total: 50

Moneyline: Rams -188, 49ers +155

The Rams sit as 3.5-point favorites despite serving as the road team in a primetime setting. The Rams have been among the top offensive units in the NFL, while the 49ers have ultimately scuffled for the greater part of the first nine weeks, but the oddsmakers have this game decided by less than a touchdown.

The point total is set at 50 points, a threshold that has each team scoring in the low to mid-20s. In each of the last four games, the Rams have scored at least 28 points, including totals of 38 points twice in that span. While the point total might appear low, divisional games are typically played closer than perhaps the outside perception might indicate.

Kickoff for this Week 10 matchup between the Rams and 49ers is set for Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium.

