The Ravens Biggest, Most Recent Mistake
The Baltimore Ravens are lucky to have one of the league's best front offices, and it's helped them remain relatively consistent throughout their entire history. However, no team is completely safe from making mistakes.
Sure, the Ravens have made a lot of savvy moves over the years, but they've made some questionable ones as well. Whether it's a free agent signing that doesn't work out, a draft pick that seemed like a reach, or whatever else, there have been some notable blunders to make note of.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell decided to take a look at every NFL team's biggest mistake over the past five years, and for the Ravens, he picked their signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year, $15 million contract during the 2023 offseason.
"There aren't many transactions that lead to widespread confusion in text chains around the NFL, and the ones that do almost never involve the Ravens," Barnwell wrote. "Few people were surprised after Beckham signed with Baltimore, and when the deal was reported as $15 million, most assumed it included a small guarantee and significant incentives. Business as usual for Baltimore."
"When it became clear that virtually all of the contract was guaranteed, though, the texts started flying. Beckham hadn't produced a 1,000-yard season since 2019, and while he played good football during the Rams' run to Super Bowl LVI, the torn ACL he suffered during that game cost him all of the 2022 season. It felt like an aggressive move for a player on the wrong side of 30, especially before the team signed Lamar Jackson to his contract extension."
Beckham wasn't awful for the Ravens, but he was a far cry from his peak form. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He added four receptions for 34 yards in two playoff games.
The Ravens opted to let Beckham go after the season, and judging by the fact that the Miami Dolphins recently released him as well, it's fair to say that was the correct call.
At the very least, it's not as bad of a mistake compared to the ones some other teams have made recently (cough cough, Cleveland Browns). The Ravens came in at No. 20 on this list (No. 1 being the worst mistake), so it could've been a lot worse than it ended up being.
