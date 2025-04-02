Ravens vs. Bills Tilt Among Best 2025 Revenge Games
The Baltimore Ravens saw their season come to an end in western New York in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.
That loss still haunts some members of the Ravens, but they will have a chance to conquer those demons at some point during the 2025 season.
NFL.com contributor Adam Rank listed the Ravens' return to Buffalo as one of the top 10 rivalry games for the 2025 campaign.
"The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in 2023 and lost to the Chiefs at home in the AFC title game," Rank writes.
"Well, they did not fall to K.C. again in the 2024 playoffs – but unfortunately for them, it was because they lost to the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round before they could get a chance to face Patrick Mahomes and Co. Baltimore did win the teams' regular-season meeting last season, but I'm not sure how much that changed the tone of a series in which the Ravens have dropped three of the past five games (including playoffs). And then there's this added wrinkle: Josh Allen just kept Lamar Jackson from claiming his second straight (and third total) MVP award. I get the feeling everyone is going to bring it for this one."
The MVP snub for Jackson will also add some intrigue to the game, but it will also likely have a major impact as to who will have home field advantage in a potential playoff game.
The Ravens were able to beat the Bills in Baltimore back in Week 4 last season, but their early-season losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders pushed the team to the No. 3 seed, which forced the team to go on the road for the Divisional Round.
The goal this year is to be at home for as long as possible in the playoffs, and this matchup against the Bills could be what determines that for the postseason.
