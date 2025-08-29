Several Ravens Considered for Final Preseason Awards
The start of the NFL regular season stands just a week away, giving analysts around the league one last window to make their guesses as to how they believe the following season will play out. The Baltimore Ravens cleaned up in the prediction exercise ran by NFL.com, with some key player from the majority of the categories receiving considerable attention from their panel of voters.
Not much of a surprise for anyone who's followed the offseason news, which has heavily favored Baltimore's roster as arguably the NFL's best. The team still has something to prove as to how they'll hold up under the bright playoff lights, but their individual parts have accrued nothing but compliments.
Lamar Jackson ran away with the question of who'll win 2025 MVP, with the quarterback largely favored by the experts to win his third such trophy with a talented roster to help him churn out wins every Sunday. His rushing partner in Derrick Henry didn't receive that same respect in the presumed Offensive Player of the Year standings, but he still got a few votes thrown his way.
Henry's received near-perennial attention in this category, having won OPoY in 2020 before placing fourth in his debut with the Ravens in 2024. He and Jackson are each considered two of the more popular names to look out for here, with Henry taking in a league-high 16 touchdowns on the ground. His fourth-place finish in the voting exercise would mirror last season's results.
His age is a factor that some voters are keeping in mind, but the same can't be said for Kyle Hamilton, who's squarely entering his prime. The star safety already looks like the best at his position in the game after three seasons of steady improvement, and the Ravens recognized him as the franchise-altering asset he is by offering him the largest contract extension a safety's ever signed.
Safeties don't often win Defensive Player of the Year. The last to do it was Troy Polamalu in 2010, and Hamilton, fresh off of the organization's publicized belief in his versatility, looks like he'll be right back in the DPOY mix this winter.
He's proven to be the Swiss army knife of one of the league's most reliably stingy defenses, and the Ravens' decision to give him a newly-drafted running mate in Malaki Starks looks to reinforce joint belief in Baltimore's secondary, as well as their ability to locate impact players in the draft.
Two ascending rookies cracked the presumptive Defensive Rookie of the Year ballot, with linebacker Mike Green joining Starks with four votes between the pair. While the safety looks to bolster a defensive backfield that's already considered arguably the deepest in the association, the edge rusher has a chance to take advantage of Baltimore's middling pass-rush corps in immediately frightening quarterbacks.
While the Ravens remain searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy, several elite role players can easily play their way into maintaining the early award buzz.
